Evening brief: Shashi Tharoor's praise for Salman Rushdie, and all the latest news

May 02, 2023 04:59 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shashi Tharoor calls Salman Rushdie ‘greatest living Indian writer’: ‘Nobel is long overdue’

In effusive praise for Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie, politician and author Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday asserted that the "overdue" Nobel Prize should not be withheld any longer from the "greatest living Indian writer". Read More

Australia to ban recreational vaping in e-cigarette crackdown

Australia said on Tuesday it will ban recreational vaping and tighten other aspects of e-cigarette laws in the biggest crackdown on the tobacco industry in more than a decade to try to stop an alarming rise in teenage vaping. Read More

World Asthma Day 2023: Ayurvedic ingredients that can troubleshoot your breathing problem

A widely prevalent chronic inflammatory condition, asthma is emerging as a major concern for public health where asthma in India accounts for approximately 12.9% of global asthma cases while being responsible for 42.3% of all global asthma deaths burden as per the data from 2019. Read More

The actual reason behind Kohli and Gambhir's boiling fight after LSG vs RCB IPL match: Timeline of bitter rivalry

It was not a pleasant sight to see India's two World Cup-winning team members - Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir - nearly coming to blows after an IPL 2023 match. Read More

