Evening brief: Sisodia calls probe into AAP's power scheme ‘unconstitutional’, and all the latest news

‘Unconstitutional’: Manish Sisodia after Delhi L-G orders probe into AAP's power scheme

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to lieutenant governor VK Saxena after the latter ordered an inquiry into the power subsidy scheme in the national capital, describing the investigations as "politically motivated and unconstitutional". Read more

Explained: What is ‘The Great Resignation’, that has shook global workplaces

A latest survey report by leading accounting firm KPMG has revealed that 39 per cent of the CEOs have implemented a hiring freeze while 46 per cent of them are planning to downsize their workforce in the next six months. Read more

'You may think I can play with one eye but...': AB de Villiers drops huge medical update, vows RCB return in IPL 2023

AB de Villiers has confirmed that he will be back at Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023; however, just not as a player. Read more

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal say they have been 'legally married for 2.5 years', registered their wedding in 2020

The spokesperson of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are currently hosting their wedding festivities, has clarified that the couple has been ‘legally married’ since 2020. Read more

Dussehra 2022: 5 fun Dussehra activities to try with children

Dussehra, the celebration of lights, joy, and optimism, has arrived. Culturally, there are so many reasons and stories behind why we celebrate Dussehra. Read more

Minecraft YouTuber Dream reveals face after streaming anonymously for years, video goes viral

After eight years of streaming anonymously on YouTube, Minecraft gamer Dream finally revealed his identity to his followers. Watch here

