Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday said during his arrest in the Delhi liquor policy 'scam,' the ED had frozen his bank account, and that forced him to 'beg' for his son's college fees. "In 2002, when I was a journalist, I bought a flat worth ₹five lakh, it was taken away. I had ₹10 lakh in my account, that was taken away too. I had to beg for help to pay my son's fees. I had to tell people the ED has frozen my bank account," Sisodia said at 'Janta Ki Adalat,' held by AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who recently got bail from the Supreme Court in the same case. Sisodia was arrested by the ED in February 2023; he was given bail by the top court in August this year. Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (HT)

Satyapal Malik, former Jammu and Kashmir governor, said on Sunday that he will be campaigning for the Mahas Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Maharashtra elections, reported news agency PTI. After announcing his decision to join the opposition in the state, he also claimed that the ruling BJP would be "wiped out" of the state elections. Satyapal Malik met former Maharashtra chief minister and head of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Malik said to reporters, "The BJP will not just receive a major blow, but the party will be wiped out in the state elections. Uddhav Thackeray will play the most important role in this election. You need not worry."

Merely watching child porn not crime under POCSO, IT acts? SC verdict tomorrow

Assam: 15 held for alleged involvement in planting bombs on Independence Day

Tirupati Laddus row: Andhra temples to undergo 'cleansing soon,' says Chandrababu Naidu

With US military support, India to get its first national security fab

Many were interested and taken aback when OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT, a chatbot virtual assistant. It became popular as a means of asking questions, getting assistance with projects, or simply just chatting. Recently, when a user asked ChatGPT if he would be safe when AI takes over, the chatbot's response left people shocked. In a snapshot shared by Redditor "Bronze_Crusader", he asks when AI takes over, if he will be safe or not. He also added that he has always been grateful for its help.

The new iPhones no longer have a white sticker in the box. End of an era. Quite how will we overcome this setback, an unknown. Now on to the important matters at hand. This year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still work in progress. Uncharacteristic of Apple with little choice dictated by timing, or a flexible approach by Apple to not upset the norm? The biggest selling point about the iPhone 16 series, and that's particularly true for the iPhone 16 Pro phones, is Apple Intelligence. The artificial intelligence (AI) suite. But that begins to arrive as part of an iOS 18 update in October, with a rollout that'll stretch well in 2025.

Donald Trump returned to the battleground state of North Carolina on Saturday, where he made direct appeals to women. The former president expressed confidence in becoming a champion for women, who would "no longer" have to think about abortion should he be reelected. Addressing the crowd during his rally speech, the GOP nominee made an unsubstantiated claim that Democrats want "execution of a baby after birth," reported Rolling Stone. In addition to the baseless allegation against his rival party, Trump also claimed that women would be "happy" due to abortion bans.

Coldplay is all set to perform in India in January 2025 as the band will bring their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Mumbai. BookMyShow's website and mobile application crashed right after the booking for the British band's India performance started on Sunday. Fans can check out the list of dates and places all around the world where the band will be performing as part of their tour. Coldplay will be touring from October 2024 to August 25. As per the official site, the band will perform in Australia, in the city of Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, on October 30 - 31. Two extra dates of November 2-3 have been added to the same location. The Australia tour will end in November at Accor Stadium, Sydney.

Coffee has become an integral part of the daily routine for many people around the world, including in India, where its consumption is steadily rising. While coffee is often associated with providing an energy boost, it is also enriched with several health benefits. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neleema Rana George, Head – Coffee Works and Technology at Kelachandra Coffee, delved into these aspects while also focusing on coffee consumption trends, both domestic and global, an overview of the Indian specialty coffee industry and the ever-growing café culture.

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, made a solid comeback to red-ball cricket in the first Test of the series against Bangladesh. While India faced a top-order failure across both innings, it was Pant who helped the side stabilise and eventually dominate the proceedings. In the first innings, Pant was promoted above KL Rahul at no.5, and helped put a halt to the relentlessly falling Indian wickets. He forged an important 62-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, and even though Pant scored only 39, it was an innings that helped India rebuild.

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.