Maharashtra: Satyapal Malik to campaign for MVA, says BJP will be ‘wiped out’ in assembly polls

Satyapal Malik, former Jammu and Kashmir governor, said on Sunday that he will be campaigning for the Mahas Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Maharashtra elections, reported news agency PTI. Satyapal Malik will campaign for the MVA in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls

After announcing his decision to join the opposition in the state, he also claimed that the ruling BJP would be “wiped out” of the state elections.

Satyapal Malik met former Maharashtra chief minister and head of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

Malik said to reporters, "The BJP will not just receive a major blow, but the party will be wiped out in the state elections. Uddhav Thackeray will play the most important role in this election. You need not worry."

He also strongly criticised the current government headed by CM Eknath Shinde of the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Satyapal Malik also referred to the polls as the "last nail in BJP's coffin".

On Saturday he said that the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra would significantly a the alter the political landscape of the entire country.

Malik, is best known for his role in the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status while he was the governor.

Elections in Maharashtra will be a battle of alliances, with the Mahayuti, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP, going up against the MVA, consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-SP and Congress.

Polls for Maharashtra's 288-member assembly are likely to be held in November.

"I have extended my full support to the MVA. I will also campaign for it," Malik stated. He also criticised the government for delaying elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, suggesting that they were afraid of losing to the opposition.