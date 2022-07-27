Evening brief: Tamil Nadu class 12 student dies by suicide at home, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Class 12 student dies by suicide at home in Tamil Nadu, 5th such case in 2 weeks

A Class 12 student in Tamiil Nadu's Sivagangai district was found dead at his home near Karaikudi - the fifth death by suicide of a school student in the past two weeks - on Wednesday. Read more

‘Guilty must be punished, but media trials unacceptable’: Mamata on Bengal school jobs scam

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the media for playing the role of “kangaroo (court)”, days after her cabinet minister and loyalist Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam in the state. Read more

Uttarakhand paper leak case: STF probes role of Lucknow-based printing press

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand police is probing the role of a printing press based in Lucknow in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case, officials said on Wednesday. Read more

‘Step in the right direction’: Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah react as India win hosting rights for 2025 ODI Women’s World Cup

With India winning the hosting rights for the 2025 ODI Women's World Cup, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly revealed that the sport has 'undergone tremendous transformation' since last hosting the tournament in 2013. Read more

Dobaaraa trailer: Taapsee Pannu leads Anurag Kashyap's trippy, time travel movie. Watch

Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in Dobaaraa directed by Anurag Kashyap, written by Nihit Bhave and produced by Ekta Kapoor. The trailer of the upcoming thriller dropped on Wednesday and shows Taapsee tacking an unsolved mystery that is 26-years-old. Watch here

Fashion tips: 4 scarf trends and how you can style them with your outfits

A scarf is a clothing accessory that does not only contribute to the fashion or style factor of your outfit but is also functional. Read more

