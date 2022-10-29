Evening Brief: ‘Went out of its victimhood’ UN anti-terror official hails India, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.



'Beautiful thing about India...': Top UN counter-terrorism official's praise



India's chairmanship of the United Nations Security Council will focus on new and emerging technology 'as a point of main concern and focus of attention', David Scharia, head of the global body's counter-terrorism unit, told news agency ANI on Saturday after a meeting of the Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in New Delhi. Read more

FIR registered against 9 persons for alleged religious conversion in UP’s Meerut



A case has been registered against nine persons, including four women, in Brahmpuri police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Friday night on a complaint of felicitating conversion of a few people in Mangatpura locality, police said. Read more

'Legacy of Modi govt - no jobs': Chidambaram's latest attack on BJP



Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday kept up his party’s attack on the ruling BJP at the Centre as he tweeted about the issue of unemployment and called it “the legacy of Modi government”. Not just the Congress's leaders but others from the opposition parties too have been slamming the Centre over the unemployment issue. Read more



Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty receives 7 million pounds dividend: Report

Indian-origin UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty received a payout of almost 7 million pounds UK's Telegraph reported. Akshata Murty who married Rishi Sunak in 2009 owns 39 million shares in her father's company Infosys. Akshata Murty benefited from Infosys’ decision to pay a half-year dividend of 16.5 rupees per share on Thursday. Read more

'Only concern would be...': Sunil Gavaskar singles out star batter ahead of IND vs SA clash

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was pleased to see Rohit Sharma returning back to scoring ways in Team India's previous encounter against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. India's all-format Rohit had struggled for form in the lead-up to the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. Read more

Grandson finds library book in grandpa’s collection, returns it after 84 years. Here’s how much fine he paid

Have you ever found a library book that you borrowed years ago but failed to return? That is what happened with Paddy Riordan’s grandfather who forgot to return a book that he borrowed from a library. The book finally returned home after Riordan found the book in his grandpa’s collection and decided to take it back after 84 years. Read more

Katrina Kaif’s OOTD for the weekend: Saree and sneakers

Katrina Kaif loves to make fashion statements with her public appearances. Be it her sultry gowns and ensembles or her ethnic attires to festive fashion goals, the actor knows how to stand ahead of the fashion curve and for all the right reasons. Katrina celebrated Diwali in the most stylish way possible, and now she is back to her professional duties – Katrina's upcoming film Phone Bhoot is slated to release on November 4. Read more

