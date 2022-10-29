Katrina Kaif’s OOTD for the weekend: Saree and sneakers

Katrina Kaif loves to make fashion statements with her public appearances. Be it her sultry gowns and ensembles or her ethnic attires to festive fashion goals, the actor knows how to stand ahead of the fashion curve and for all the right reasons. Katrina celebrated Diwali in the most stylish way possible, and now she is back to her professional duties – Katrina's upcoming film Phone Bhoot is slated to release on November 4. the actor is currently busy with the promotions of the film. Katrina Kaif kickstarted the weekend on a work high with promotional duties. Katrina shared a set of pictures from her film promotion diaries on her Instagram profile. Needless to say, her fashion diaries are giving us all kinds of goals.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's sizzling saree game with strappy blouses is a fashion treat

Katrina, for the weekend promotions, chose to deck up in a fusion ensemble. The actor added more festive fashion cues to our collection by slaying fashion goals yet again with her sartorial choices. Katrina, for the pictures, picked a pink saree. Katrina looked outstanding in the six yards of grace. The saree featured thick borders in shades of golden. It also came with minimal patterns in golden resham threads near to the ankle and the borders. Katrina teamed the saree with a contrasting bright yellow blouse with long sleeves and collars. Katrina plays the role of Ragini in the film. Referring to her character, Katrina wrote, “Ragini’s day out,” in the caption. In no time, Katrina’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments. The best comment came from Katrina’s Phone Bhoot co-star Ishaan Khatter, who dropped by to wrote, “Fringini is back,” referring to Katrina’s look with fringes in the pictures.

Katrina added more sass to her look by teaming her six yards of grace with white sneakers, that featured quirky prints in shades of blue, yellow, red and green. Katrina minimally accessorised her look in golden bangles. In open tresses styled in straight locks, Katrina smiled for the pictures. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Katrina made every one drool.