Evening briefing: 6th ‘Operation Ajay’ flight leaves Israel; Derek O'Brien's response for Mahua Moitra; all latest news

The sixth flight under India's 'Operation Ajay' has successfully evacuated 143 Indian citizens, along with two Nepalese nationals, from Israel. India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, shared a photo of the passengers on social media. In a video, the passengers were seen waving the Indian tricolour on board the aircraft. This evacuation operation is in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. It follows a previous flight on October 17, which transported 286 passengers, including 18 Nepalese citizens, out of the war-torn region, reflecting India's efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad. Dig deeper 6th Operation Ajay flight evacuated 143 Indian citizens from Israel.(PTI)

A controversy has emerged following BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's accusation of 'cash for query' against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. This dispute led to a heated exchange of words between the two parliamentarians. In response to the BJP's criticism of the Trinamool Congress's stance on the issue, TMC MP Derek O'Brien stated that his party's leadership will make a decision regarding the allegations against Moitra once the parliamentary ethics committee completes its investigation. Moitra, a Lok Sabha MP, is accused of receiving cash and expensive gifts from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions against Gautam Adani in Parliament. Dubey has called for an investigation into this matter, citing breach of parliamentary privilege, criminal conspiracy, and contempt of the House.

The Latest News

Jaishankar cites "continuous interference" amid India-Canada diplomatic tensions Dig deeper

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja dropped a straightforward catch, which reminded fans of a costly dropped catch by MS Dhoni during the 2019 World Cup semi-finals. The reminder highlights the significance of crucial moments in cricket matches and how they can impact the outcome. Dig deeper

India News

A comparison between Delhi and Mumbai's air pollution levels is examined, aiming to determine which city has better air quality. This analysis sheds light on the ongoing concern about air pollution in major Indian cities. Dig deeper

India has provided aid to the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip, including medicines, sleeping bags, and surgical supplies. This gesture reflects India's commitment to humanitarian assistance and support during periods of strife and crisis. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issues a warning to Hezbollah, cautioning them against entering into a war. Dig Deeper

Any expectation that conflicts and terrorism can be contained in their impact is no longer tenable, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Israel-Hamas war. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Mohammed Shami, initially benched for the 2023 World Cup, seized his opportunity in India's crucial group stage clash with New Zealand, replacing the injured Hardik Pandya. His performance was extraordinary, claiming a remarkable five-wicket haul with figures of 5/54 in 10 overs. This feat made him the first Indian pacer to achieve two five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cup history. Shami's impact was immediate, as he dismissed Will Young's stumps with his very first delivery. It was a remarkable display, defying expectations of rustiness after a spell on the bench, and it greatly strengthened India's position in the game. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

"High-functioning depression" or "functional depression" refers to a mental state where individuals can maintain their daily functionality but are experiencing a gradual loss of interest in social activities, feeling empty or numb, and a decrease in the pleasure and joy they once felt. Although not a formal medical diagnosis, the term is used in social media to describe a stage that may precede clinical depression. Psychologist Dr. Julie Smith emphasizes the importance of addressing one's mental health when signs of high-functioning depression are noticed, rather than waiting for it to escalate into full-blown clinical depression. Early intervention and support can help prevent more severe mental health challenges. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

On her 35th birthday, actress Parineeti Chopra received heartfelt wishes from her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who celebrated their first year together with a series of pictures from their dating life. The couple recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Raghav expressed his love and admiration for Parineeti on Instagram, writing that her smile brightens his life and brings immense joy. He wished her a happy birthday and celebrated the amazing woman she is, looking forward to more laughter, love, and unforgettable moments together. The couple's love story continues to capture the hearts of their fans. Dig deeper

