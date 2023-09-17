Evening briefing: AAP reacts as Kejriwal not invited to Delhi Metro event, rain alert for Gujarat; all the latest news

Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not inviting chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to the inaugural ceremony of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line extension. Bharadwaj pointed out the contrast between PM Modi's recent global call for 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the world is a family) at the G20 Leaders' Summit and the omission of Kejriwal from the event. Another Delhi minister, Atishi, urged PM Modi to transcend political affiliations, emphasizing his role as the "guardian of states." She criticized the decision as a reflection of frivolous thinking, adding that it doesn't befit the Prime Minister's dignity to inaugurate a 2-km-long metro line alone. PM Modi inaugurated the extension to Dwarka Sector 25 station, including the YashoBhoomi convention and expo center. Dig deeper Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Gujarat, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from September 17 to 18, along with an 'orange' alert for September 19. This alert comes in the wake of flood reports in Narmada district, where water was released from the Narmada Dam, leading to the closure of schools, colleges, and ITIs in the district. Additionally, western Madhya Pradesh is also expected to experience intense rainfall on September 17, while other parts of the state are predicted to have moderate rainfall. The IMD's warnings aim to prepare residents and authorities for potentially severe weather conditions. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

In a thrilling display of fast bowling prowess, Team India's Mohammed Siraj astonished the Sri Lankan audience by claiming four wickets in his second over during the Asia Cup final in Colombo. After a brief rain delay, Siraj exploited overcast conditions to perfection, joining forces with Jasprit Bumrah, who struck first in the opening over. Siraj's early impact included the dismissal of Pathum Nissanka, thanks to a brilliant diving catch by Ravindra Jadeja. This devastating spell marked the beginning of Sri Lanka's woes, as their top-order crumbled, leaving them in a precarious position in the final match. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has disclosed the genuine reason behind quitting the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In a recent interview with Mid-Day, he revealed that he made the decision on impulse after encountering abusive content directed at his young twins, Yash and Roohi Johar. He expressed that reading such abuse directed towards his children, who were just five years old at the time, was the lowest point for him. While acknowledging the significance of Twitter for his company, he firmly stated his intention to avoid the platform, emphasizing his desire to shield his children from hurtful comments, both as a parent and a human being. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Bollywood's fashion-forward Gen Z sensations, Ananya Pandey and Khushi Kapoor, continue to set style trends with their impressive fashion choices. Ananya, a renowned style icon, consistently dazzles with her stunning looks, while Khushi, following her sister Janhvi's footsteps, excels in the fashion department. Both celebrities boast large social media followings, regularly sharing their stylish daily snapshots for fashion inspiration. Ananya recently delighted her Instagram followers with a series of photos from Budapest, captioned "The Pest in Buda," receiving over 400k likes and numerous adoring comments. The images showcase Ananya enjoying her time with friends, providing fans with a fresh dose of fashion inspiration. Dig deeper

