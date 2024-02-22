Evening briefing: Bengal governor reacts to ‘Khalistani’ row; farm leaders on protester's death, and more

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday reacted to the ongoing stir over a Sikh IPS officer who was allegedly called "Khalistani" by some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists in Dhamakhali saying anyone should not do anything which could even remotely hurt the sentiments of the Punjabi community people. Dig deeper West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose (PTI)

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Thursday demanded the registration of a murder case against those responsible for the death of a protester, Shubhkaran Singh, 21, of Bathinda, due to Haryana Police action at Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border. Pandher said the Punjab government should take action against the Haryana personnel for allegedly damaging 25-30 tractor-trolleys after entering into the state’s territory. Dig deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Latest News

Why did BCCI announce schedule for only first 15 days of IPL? When to expect remaining fixtures? Dig deeper

IIT Guwahati launches remote pilot training organisation, aims to promote drone technology Dig deeper

India News

'Karnataka temple tax provision is old': Siddaramaiah says BJP polarising people Dig deeper

Brazen malpractice: SC on presiding officer’s role in Chandigarh mayor poll case Dig deeper

Global Matters

Russia's Putin to fly on modernised supersonic strategic bomber aircraft Dig deeper

Russia threatens to shoot aircraft patrolling Black Sea, claims France Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The much-anticipated schedule for the IPL 2024 was revealed – albeit partially – by the BCCI on Thursday, with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers in the opener on March 22. Owing to the tournament's clash with general elections in India, only the first 21 fixtures, which will be played over 15 days, were unveiled. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

A new promo video of Dance Deewane 4 gave a glimpse of a performance that had judges Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty in tears. The actors' reactions were captured as they watched two contestants of the dance reality show perform to the song Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Hrithik Roshan's 2011 film Agneepath. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was also a part of the episode. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Lynch syndrome, a hereditary disorder can raise your risk of developing certain kinds of cancer before the age of 50. The syndrome is usually passed on from parents to children during foetal development and can lead to bowel cancer or colorectal cancer and endometrial or uterine cancer before the age of 50. While the condition doesn't directly cause cancer, but genetic mutations that run in the family can increase the likelihood of the disease. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.