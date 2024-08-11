Evening briefing: BJP claims cover-up in Kolkata doctor's murder; Maldivian Oppn backs Muizzu's India policy shift, more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya, accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of attempting to cover up the crime and called for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “Mamata Banerjee’s administration is in overdrive to cover up the rape and murder of a resident doctor in RG Kar MCH. Kolkata Police has apparently arrested a ‘civic volunteer’ for the crime, when as per media reports, the body of the deceased had 11 grievous injuries, with even her eyes bleeding. It seems, even forensic experts have opined that she was raped for a long time before being murdered,” the BJP functionary claimed. Dig deeper Junior doctors, PGT doctors, house staff, interns, other medical professionals start indefinite cease work protest by lighting mobile torch over the alleged rape and murder of a PGT woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, India, on Saturday, August 10, 2024.(HT Photo/ Samir Jana)

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), the archipelago's main opposition party, has welcomed President Mohammad Muizzu-led government's "sudden recalibration" of its India policy, affirming that India remains the Maldives’ most reliable partner in times of crisis. MDP chief Abdulla Shahid, who previously served as the Maldives' foreign minister, called on the Muizzu administration to issue a public apology “for the actions, lies and irresponsible comments from its officials which have resulted in significant damage to the Maldives' foreign and economic outlook.” Dig deeper

More news | India, Maldives sign agreement on UPI

Latest News

Inadequate subsidies, insignificant slum redevelopment: CSEP report on PMAY Dig deeper

‘Troubled’ childhood, broken marriage: Meet Kuldeep Gangwar, man behind ‘serial killings’ in UP's Bareilly Dig deeper

India News

‘Justice not served’, say families of 3 Hmar youth allegedly killed by Assam cops Dig deeper

Manipur: Fomer MLA’s wife killed in blast in Kangpokpi Dig deeper

Trending

Claudia Mancinelli, a former actress and current coach of the Italian rhythmic gymnastics team, has become a sensation on social media. After a video of her angrily approaching the judges was shared online, it took no time to go viral and has left people in awe of her confidence. As per reports, Mancinelli took on the difficult challenge of assisting Sofia Raffaeli and Milena Baldassarri to Olympic glory just ten months before the Olympics in Paris. Following the unexpected exit of their renowned coach, Julieta Cantaluppi, who was initially tasked with guiding the athletes to Paris 2024, Mancinelli took over, bearing the enormous burden of upholding Italy's heritage in rhythmic gymnastics. Dig deeper

Business News

US-based investment research firm, Hindenburg Research LLC, has alleged that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch owned stakes in two offshore funds used allegedly in what Hindenburg calls the “Adani money siphoning scandal”. Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband have denied the allegations, calling them ‘baseless’ and a ‘character assassination’ attempt. On March 22nd, 2017, just weeks ahead of Buch's appointment as a Sebi member, Dhaval Buch, the husband of Madhabi Puri Buch wrote a letter to Mauritius fund administrator Trident Trust, asking to “be the sole person authorised to operate the accounts,” which the report claims were for moving his wife's name out of the Global Dynamic Opportunities Fund (“GDOF”) before the politically sensitive appointment. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Elon Musk’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump has not only sparked political controversy but also led to a noticeable decline in Tesla’s customer base. As Musk’s outspoken support for Trump resonates with some, it has alienated others, who find his political views off-putting. For instance, a German drugstore giant suspended the purchasing of the Tesla with ‘immediate effect’ citing Trump as the reason behind it. Donald Trump, seeking a second term in the White House, survived an assassination attempt on July 13. Shortly afterwards, Elon Musk, who had already been leaning toward the Republican agenda, publicly endorsed Trump, reinforcing his support against the Democratic Party. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Tamil actor-director Dhanush has contributed to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to aid the victims of the devastating landslide in Wayanad, Kerala. The natural disaster took place on July 30, causing destruction and claiming hundreds of lives. The calamity has made actors across Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries to do their bit. Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Dhanush donates ₹25 lakhs to Kerala CM Relief Fund for Wayanad. A heartwarming gesture!” Apart from Vijay, Tamil actors like Vijay, Nayanthara, director Vignesh Shivan, Telugu actors like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Rashmika Mandanna, Malayalam actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal have also contributed to the cause. Mohanlal even visited Wayanad to aid in relief efforts. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Asanas or Yoga postures are not only great for enhancing flexibility, strength and overall well-being but can also play a significant role in boosting metabolic rate and aiding in weight management. Experts claim that by incorporating specific asanas into your routine, you can stimulate your body's metabolic processes, burn calories and support a healthy weight. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared some effective asanas that can contribute to this goal. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The cruel turn of events for Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics has left the Indian camp panic-stricken. Earlier on Friday, Aman Sehrawat, who won bronze for India in the men's 57kg category, the nation's first medal in wrestling in Paris, lost close to five kilos in just 10 hours before his medal bout. Meanwhile, a fresh report revealed that Antim Panghal took a severe route to pass the weigh-in ahead of her opening bout. Panghal was one of India's medal prospects in wrestling, having made the cut for the Paris Games after Vinesh, who is the nation's usual candidate in the women's 53kg freestyle category, missed the World Championship amid his protest against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. However, on her Olympic debut, Panghal incurred a humiliating 0-10 loss against Turkey's Zeynep Yetgil in her opener on Wednesday. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.