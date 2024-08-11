Manipur: Fomer MLA’s wife killed in blast in Kangpokpi

Imphal: The wife of former Manipur MLA, Yamthong Haokip, from Saikul assembly constituency, was killed in a blast at Yamthong’s residence in E. Mulam village, Kangpokpi district, a Kuki-dominated area, on Saturday, police said on Sunday. An explosion has occurred around 3pm on Saturday at the former MLA’s house (HT Photo/Sourced)

The deceased was identified as Charubala, 59. She belonged to the Meitei community. Police said the incident took place around 3pm on Saturday.

In the complaint lodged by the former MLA at Saikul police station on Sunday, it was stated that while his wife was cleaning the house and compound, an explosion occurred inside their residential compound as she was burning waste items.

Police said that she sustained injuries in the explosion and was rushed to the primary health centre in Saikul and later shifted to Kangpokpi district hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

No other casualties have been reported.

A case has been registered in this regard, said police, adding the blast incident is yet to be determined.