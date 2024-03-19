Evening briefing: Congress calls for changing Kerala LS poll date; Haryana CM Saini expands cabinet, all latest news

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reschedule the polling in the southern state as it currently falls on a Friday, considered the most significant day of the week in Islam. In a joint letter to the poll panel, KPCC acting president M M Hassan and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan requested to shift the day of voting from April 26 citing potential difficulties for Muslim voters. Dig deeper The voter turnout in the 2019 election in Kerala was 77.84%. (Representative file photo)(HT_PRINT)

The Nayab Singh Saini-led government in Haryana carried out its first cabinet expansion on Tuesday by inducting eight MLAs as ministers of state (independent in charge). Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the swearing-in ceremony. Saini, a Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra, took oath as the new chief minister of Haryana last week, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. Along with him, five other ministers - BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal, Banwari Lal, and an independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala - also took oath as members of the new council of ministers. Dig deeper

Uber charged ₹1,334 for 8.83 km ride, fined ₹20,000 by consumer court Dig deeper

BJP will cross 400 seats, Modi will become PM for third time: Nitin Gadkari Dig deeper

Navjot Sidhu back in the IPL commentary box, not playing ball for LS polls Dig deeper

MoD extends order suspending business with Vectra over Tatra case Dig deeper

Israel's restrictions to Gaza aid may amount to war crime: United Nations Dig deeper

Around 9,000 children to be evacuated from Russia's Belgorod amid war Dig deeper

A day after Hardik Pandya set the record straight on the captaincy saga at the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp, veteran batter Suryakumar Yadav posted a cryptic post on social media. All-rounder Hardik completed a sensational transfer from Gujarat Titans (GT) to Mumbai Indians (MI) in an all-cash deal before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. After re-joining the Mumbai Indians franchise, the white-ball maverick was confirmed as the successor of Rohit Sharma. Hardik will make his captaincy debut for Mumbai in the IPL 2024. Dig deeper

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that he would bow out of the spy franchise after his film No Time to Die (2021), speculation has been rife over who would succeed him as James Bond. As per a new report by The Sun, British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been formally offered the job as the new James Bond, although no casting announcements have been made yet. Per the report, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is expected to accept the role as 007, taking over from Daniel Craig, who has played MI6’s most famous spy for 15 years. A source told the outlet, “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back." Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.