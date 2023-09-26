Evening briefing: Congress' jab over Modi's speech; soldier arrested on ‘PFI’ case for 'fake complaint'; all latest news

The Congress party responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the party during his election speeches in Madhya Pradesh. They noted that the PM dedicated significant time to attacking Congress, despite the BJP having ruled the state for nearly two decades, with a brief interruption when Kamal Nath was chief minister for 15 months. During a 51-minute speech, PM Modi mentioned Congress 44 times. The Congress spokesperson, Khera, suggested that this excessive focus on Congress indicated a lack of significant achievements by the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, implying that their track record might be perceived as "zero" by the public. Dig deeper Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. (File Photo/ANI)(HT_PRINT)

An Army jawan who claimed to have been assaulted by unidentified miscreants with 'PFI' written on his back in Kerala's Kollam region has been taken into custody for allegedly providing false information about the incident. The soldier initially filed a complaint with the Kadakkal Police Station, but during the investigation, it was revealed that his statement was untrue. As a result, he was arrested, and one of his friends was also taken into custody. The incident has raised questions about the veracity of the jawan's claims and the motive behind his false report. Dig deeper

Latest News

A dead rat was discovered in the breakfast served to police officers during a Bengaluru Bandh, leading to the booking of the hotel owner. Dig deeper

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over delays in appointing high court judges, stating, "have the data." Dig deeper

India News

A Class 10 student who had gone missing in Hyderabad's Raidurgam has been found dead, with suicide suspected as the cause. Dig deeper

Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has been chargesheeted again, highlighting key charges against him. Dig deeper

Global Matters

The European Union has identified Elon Musk's platform, X, as having the most "mis- or disinformation posts." Dig deeper

An expert warns that 'Disease X' could be 20 times deadlier than Covid-19, raising concerns about its potential impact. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

India secured a historic gold medal in equestrian sports at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou after a 41-year gap. The dressage team, comprising Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul, Divyakriti, and Sudipti Hajela, achieved this milestone. They earned a total of 209.205 points, outperforming host nation China (204.882 points) and Hong Kong (204.552 points). Sudipti Hajela was a key contributor to the team's success, even though the top three scorers' results were considered for the event. This achievement marked India's return to the top of the podium in equestrian sports on the continental stage after a long hiatus. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Nayanthara, who recently made her Bollywood debut in "Jawan" alongside Shah Rukh Khan, has been making headlines. Reports suggest she was upset with filmmaker Atlee regarding her role in the film. Alongside her acting career in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, Nayanthara started as a TV show host on "Chamayam," a program focused on fashion and beauty tips, aired on Kairali TV. Her journey began in 2003 with the Malayalam film "Manassinakkare," followed by her Tamil debut in "Ayya" (2005) and Telugu debut in "Lakshmi" (2006). Amid the buzz surrounding "Jawan," an old video of her hosting the show has gone viral. Additionally, Nayanthara has launched her skincare brand, 9Skin. Dig deeper

