Evening briefing: Dhankhar slams ‘hit-and-run strategy’ in Parliament; CSIR-NET exam fraud racket busted in UP; and more

During an orientation program for the newly elected members of Rajya Sabha held at Parliament House, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday underscored the paramount role of the Parliament in preserving the Constitution and safeguarding democracy. He stressed that Members of Parliament (MPs) are the most serious guardians of democracy, especially in times of crisis when democratic values are under threat. Addressing the new MPs, Dhankhar, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, asserted, "If there is any crisis in democracy, if democratic values are attacked, your role is decisive." Dig deeper. Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.(PTI)

A team of the state's special task force (STF) busted a gang which was involved in providing solvers for the CSIR-NET exam and arrested seven persons, including key university personnel and four applicants. A press communique of STF alleged that the gang members charged huge amount of money from applicants for providing them facility of online solvers to solve their exam papers. The STF team, acting on intelligence received by ASP Brajesh Kumar Singh, raided the law department computer lab of Subharti University in Meerut during the CSIR-NET exam. Dig deeper.

The last time Hardik Pandya played a red-ball match for India was back in 2018, during the tour of England. Since then, the Indian cricket team has experienced a captaincy shift and two changes in coaching staff. Hardik’s struggle with fitness has been a major factor in his absence from the Test arena, despite once being considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, following in the footsteps of former captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev. Earlier this month, in a surprising move, Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as India’s T20I captain over Hardik Pandya, even though Hardik had served as Rohit Sharma’s deputy in the T20 World Cup just last month. The chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, explained that the decision was based on the need for a captain who would be more consistently available. This decision has sparked discussions and debates within the cricket community. Dig deeper.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, released in December last year, turned out to be a massive blockbuster at the box office despite opening to polarising response. Now, actor Ranbir Kapoor has talked about the criticism for the first time, saying social media played havoc. Now, during his appearance on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast People by WTF, Ranbir said that several members of the Indian film industry also expressed their disappointment to him. The film ignited a fierce debate upon its release, with critics and audiences divided over its portrayal of masculinity and violence. Dig deeper.

Celebrated fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani’s ikat-inspired uniforms for the India contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympics have failed to impress. Hours after Team India, dressed in the colours of the national flag, floated down River Seine during the opening ceremony of the Olympics, the uniforms were slammed as cheap and tacky on social media. “Hello Tarun Tahiliani! I have seen better Sarees sold in Mumbai streets for Rs.200 than these ceremonial uniforms you’ve ‘designed’,” wrote X user Dr Nandita Iyer. She called it a combination of digital prints, cheap polyester fabric and the tricolour thrown together without any imagination. Dig deeper.