5 children among 8 killed after car falls into gorge in J&K's Anantnag

Eight people including five children were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge on Simthan-Kokernag Road near Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The vehicle was on its way from Madwah Kishtwar when the driver lost control of the car.



The incident took place days after six people were killed in two separate road accidents in the Union territory's Rajouri and Reasi districts respectively. On July 21, a taxi carrying eight people en route Lam from Thandikassi fell off a hilly road near Chalan village in Rajouri, PTI reported.



On July 13, two people died and 25 were injured after the bus they were travelling in, skidded off the road and fell into a 200-feet-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. Eight people including five children were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge on Simthan-Kokernag Road

“Two people were killed in the accident. 4 were critically injured and 5 others were referred to the hospital. We have referred a total of 9 people to the GMC (Government Medical College) Doda,” Doda deputy commissioner Harvinder Singh had told ANI.



ALSO READ: 1 dead, 14 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Udhampur

In another accident, a Mahindra Bolero car with four members of a family rolled 200 feet down into a gorge at Bidda village in Reasi district at around 3:30 pm, resulting in the death of Guddi Devi and her daughter Shobha on the spot.

Devi's son Mukesh Singh, who was driving the vehicle, also succumbed to injuries at a hospital while his minor daughter was rescued and undergoing treatment at a hospital, the officials said.



In Himachal Pradesh, two people lost their lives and three were injured after their car fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge in Rohru Sub-Division of state capital Shimla on July 24, PTI reported.

The incident took place on Tuesday night on the Summerkot-Sungri link road while the victims were on their way to Shimla from Rohru, the police said.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid into the gorge.



(With agency inputs)