Evening briefing: Ex-Maha home minister's son to contest from father's seat; Baramulla MP returns to Tihar, and more

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Monday released its fourth list of seven candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, fielding former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh from Katol assembly constituency in Nagpur. Dig deeper Anil Deshmukh, ex-home minister of Maharashtra (File Photo)

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the Lok Sabha MP from North Kashmir's Baramulla commonly known as Engineer Rashid, said on Monday that he was willing to sacrifice his life for the people of Jammu and Kashmir before surrendering at Tihar Jail. Dig deeper

Latest News

What’s common in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections? All in the family. Dig deeper

Hyderabad imposes month-long prohibitory orders, top cop explains why. Dig deeper

Global Matters

‘Little X is adorable’: Internet in awe as Elon Musk's son dons MAGA hat, shares cute moment with dad at Trump rally. Dig deeper

Indian-origin man charged with attempted murder after woman, two children stabbed in London. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Recently, Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique, in an interview with BBC Hindi stated that Salman has always been supportive of him. He also revealed that the actor has been unable to sleep properly since his father died. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Over the years, Alia Bhatt has served some incredible festive looks for Diwali. The Festival of Lights is that time of the year when everyone pulls out their ethnic finest and dresses to impress. Dig deeper

It's Trending

In a move to modernise the grocery shopping experience, Swiggy Instamart has unveiled its innovative “Shopping List” feature, allowing customers to compile their grocery items with ease. The feature was inspired by user’s suggestion on X (formerly Twitter) that highlighted the traditional practice of jotting down shopping lists, a common habit among Indian consumers. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning)