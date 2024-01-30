Evening brief: Excavation at Silkyara tunnel to restart after precautions; Jaishankar on anti-piracy ops, and more

The excavation work for the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi will be restarted only after all precautionary measures for the safety of the workers are in place, an official from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), said on Tuesday. A section of the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel collapsed on November 12, trapping 41 workers who were rescued 17 days later on November 28. Dig deeper. The entrance of the Silkyara-Barkot Tunnel where workers were trapped in November.(File)

More on this: Uttarakhand to come up with SOPs for tunnel construction after Silkyara incident

Talking about the recent anti-piracy operations carried out by the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea, including its rescue of two Iranian-flagged vessels from pirates in a span of 24 hours, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that India will not be considered a ‘responsible country’ if ‘bad things’ were happening in its neighbourhood. Dig deeper.

BJP says INDIA bloc 'brain dead' after Chandigarh debacle; Arvind Kejriwal claims ‘fraud’. Dig deeper

Samajwadi Party names 16 candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Dimple Yadav to contest from Mainpuri. Dig deeper

‘Missing’ Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren holds meeting in Ranchi. Dig deeper

Boney Kapoor-backed company wins bid to develop International Film City in Noida. Dig deeper.

Ukraine says two killed in overnight Russian attacks. Dig deeper

What is the cipher case in which former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was jailed for 10 years? Dig deeper.

Boman Irani has now joined the likes of Shah Rukh Khan by delivering an impactful speech at Oxford University. The actor, known for playing Virus in the cult film 3 Idiots, had a remarkable week at the Indo-UK Summit with IIMUN where he engaged with 110 talented students from varied backgrounds. He was also felicitated at the event. Dig deeper.

Launching a scathing attack on Rohit Sharma after England's unlikely win over Team India in the five-match Test series, former cricketer Geoffrey Boycott is convinced that the veteran Indian opener has passed his prime in the longest format of the game. Despite starting as favourites in the series opener, Rohit and Co. suffered a stunning 28-run defeat at the hands of Ben Stokes’ men in the recently concluded encounter at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Dig deeper.

Stomach cancer or gastric cancer is the fifth most diagnosed cancer in India with nearly 60000 annual new case and it accounts for approximately 50000 deaths annually. Over the past few decades, the outlook for patients with stomach cancer has significantly improved owing to improved diagnostic tests, surgical techniques and chemotherapy agents however, we still have a long way to go and the age-old wisdom of early diagnosis being the key still holds true. Dig deeper.

