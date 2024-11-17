Evening briefing: ‘Finished party’, says BJP as senior leader quits AAP; Tomato prices down by 22% in a month, & more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after its senior leader Kailash Gahlot quit the party months before Delhi assembly elections. “AAP has finished. He was Transport Minister, was in top three leaders of the party,” said BJP's Manoj Tiwari Dig deeper Ex-AAP leader Kailash Gahlot. (ANI)

Tomato retail prices dropped by over 22 per cent in a month due to improved supply, according to a statement from the Department of Consumer Affairs on Sunday. As of November 14, the average retail price of tomatoes nationwide was ₹52.35 per kg, down from ₹67.50 per kg. Dig deeper

Latest News

In Gujarat's Mehsana, man walks into prayer meet being held for him: Report. Dig deeper

India now 2nd largest source of foreign visitors to the US, with a 27% yearly increase. Dig deeper

Global Matters

RFK Jr, Donald Trump's public health appointee, got brainworm from half-cooked pork in India? Dig deeper

UK man, heir to ₹2,500 crore business empire, under trial for friend's murder. Dig deeper

Sports Matters

Australian captain Pat Cummins will be attempting to guide his team to a first Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in a decade, reversing the slide of two consecutive series losses suffered at home against the Indians. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The makers of Rishab Shetty's Kantara, which became 2022's surprise Kannada blockbuster film, have finally announced the release date of the prequel. Hombale Films revealed that Kantara: Chapter 1 will release worldwide on October 2, 2025. Dig deeper

It's Trending

In an innovative twist on funeral traditions, a 120-year-old funeral home in Japan has introduced a “coffin cafe” where visitors can lie in a casket and reflect on life and death. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the evening)