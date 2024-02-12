Evening briefing: Nitish Kumar proves majority in Bihar; Arvind Kejrwal prays at Ram temple in Ayodhya; all latest news

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday proved his majority in the state assembly after winning the trust vote. Minutes before the vote of confidence, however, the RJD-led Opposition walked out of the house. The Janata Dal (United) chief accused Tejashwi Yadav's party of corruption, claiming "they were minting money". In the absence of the Opposition, Kumar first proved his majority by voice vote. However, later, he insisted on manual voting. He won the vote of confidence with 130 votes in favour against none in opposition to his government. Dig Deeper Nitish Kumar led NDA govt wins trust vote in Bihar assembly.(PTI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Kejriwal took to X(formerly Twitter) and shared pictures of his divine darshan of the Ram Lalla deity. In the pictures, Kejriwal's family, including his wife, can be seen offering prayers at the temple. Mann and his wife are also seen taking blessings of the deity. Dig Deeper

The players of the Indian cricket team have assembled in Rajkot after a short break following the second Test match against England in Visakhapatnam last week. India are all set to take a lead against Ben Stokes' men when they face the visitors in the third Test, beginning February 15, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. According to a report in Indian Today, Team India players have been put up in Rajkot’s Sayaji Hotel, where they will stay till February 19. India captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul have been allocated a suite each, of the Royal Heritage theme. It's a presidential suite room for Rohit, added the report. Dig Deeper

There are some actors who find themselves in the characters they play on screen. They breathe life into them in such a way that their real selves get dwarfed in comparison. Bhumi Pednekar is one of those rare actors. Within the span of a year, she's gone from the glamorous Delhi girl, that she admits is closest to her IRL, in Thank You For Coming, to the de-glam, relentless Patna reporter in Bhakshak. And I would pay good money to watch her in the latter than in the former. Dig Deeper

It is no secret that maintaining an age-defying or youthful and healthy brain is essential for optimal performance and overall well-being in today's fast-paced work environments that need us to be on our toes 9 to 5, amid neck-breaking competition. If you are wondering about what holistic approaches individuals should adopt to nurture their brain health and thrive in the dynamic workplace environment, read on as we got you sorted with some expert advices. Dig Deeper