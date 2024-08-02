Evening briefing: 'Not easy', says Jaishankar on ties with neighbours; Modi's ‘effective bridges’ advice to governors

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that managing India’s relationships with its neighbouring countries is difficult due to historical context, the size of these nations and sociological differences. He said that political ups and downs are common among many of India’s neighbours and that stirring sentiments about India is often an easy way out . These are realities that must be accepted, he said. The minister also remarked that there have been instances where India has become a political issue in some neighbouring countries, but it has successfully managed to mitigate intense situations through effective measures. Dig Deeper External affairs minister S Jaishankar delivers the 7th Jasjit Singh Memorial Lecture at the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh)(Shrikant Singh)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the governors should act as “effective bridges” between the Centre and the states and urged them to interact with people and social organisations to reach out to the underprivileged section of society. The PM also emphasised that the governor’s post is “an important institution” that could play “a crucial role in the welfare of people of the state within the framework of the Constitution, particularly with reference to tribal areas.” Dig Deeper

Latest News

Delhi HC forms panel to review capital's infrastructure Dig Deeper

Amid Puja Khedkar row, disability certificates of 6 civil servants under lens: Report Dig Deeper

India News

Delhi HC transfers probe into deaths of 3 IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar to CBI Dig Deeper

Congress to build over 100 houses in landslide-hit Wayanad, announces Rahul Gandhi Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Biden tells Netanyahu to accept truce in ‘very direct’ call, promises news 'defensive US military assets' for Israel Dig Deeper

India blocks X handles of journalists criticising pro-Khalistan propaganda in Canada Dig Deeper

Sports

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's first sight in the ODI jersey after nearly nine months was with a black armband as the Indian cricketers paid tribute to former opener and coach Anshuman Gaekwad during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Gaekwad breathed his last in Vadodara on Wednesday (July) following a battle with cancer. Gaekwad's international career spanned over a decade, during which he represented India in 40 Test matches and 15 ODIs. Known for his solid technique and firm determination, he showed steely resolve while facing some of the finest spells of fast bowling during a time when protective gear was minimal. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Even Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar acknowledged that marrying Parineeti Chopra has rubbed off on the politics of AAP MP Raghav Chadha. After he raised the issue of film piracy in the Parliament, his wife gave him a shoutout for being a “star.” During his speech in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav said, “Sir, as we all know, piracy is a plague that's all-pervasive, not just in the cinema industry today, but also in the OTT platform world. Sir, piracy and unauthorised reproduction of copyright content has led to an annual loss of ₹20,000 crore in the film industry and the OTT industry. And there has been a 62% increase in piracy incidents during the pandemic alone. Dig Deeper

Trending

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec won a silver medal and became an overnight online sensation. However, more than his winning the medal, it was his demeanour while competing that left people surprised. He was seen taking part in a mixed team 10m air pistol event while portraying a casual style—with no headwear and one hand tucked in his pocket. He has now opened up about his unexpected fame. “Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who has taken the Olympic Games by storm, has broken his silence after going viral on the internet. The 51-year-old claimed a silver medal, but it was Dikec's unconventional approach to the competition that has seen his image go viral. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Sara Tendulkar stepped out in Mumbai last night to enjoy a dinner date with her friends. The paparazzi clicked Sara outside a popular restaurant in the city. She wore a grey bodycon maxi dress for the occasion. We found the price of the ensemble, and it is pretty cheap. Sara Tendulkar wore a grey maxi dress to a recent dinner outing. The paparazzi video shows her exiting the restaurant, hugging her friend goodbye, and greeting the photographers waiting outside. Dig Deeper

