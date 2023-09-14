Evening briefing: Oppn's ‘insensitive PM’ jibe; SC to come under judicial data grid; all the latest news

The opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for ‘celebration’ of the G20 Summit's success at the party headquarters on the same day when security personnel lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress party said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed “insensitivity” in continuing to receive accolades regardless of the situation. On Wednesday, a tragic incident took place where two Army officers, Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonack, along with Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Humayun Bhat, lost their lives during a gunfight with terrorists in J&K's Anantnag district. Congress leader Pawan Khera took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the event held at the BJP headquarters, saying that while reports of three security personnel being killed were emerging, a celebration was being organised for someone referred to as “Badshah”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP national president JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud made an announcement on Thursday regarding the Supreme Court's upcoming integration with the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) platform. This platform serves as an online repository of data concerning the backlog of cases and the speed at which courts at various levels, ranging from taluka to the national level, handle and resolve these cases. CJI Chandrachud stressed that incorporating data into the NJDG will establish a new level of “transparency and accountability within the judicial domain.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the decision saying such harnessing of technology will further transparency and enhance the justice delivery system in the country. Dig deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

NASA's team dedicated to investigating Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) is set to disclose its findings. Established in 2022, this independent team comprises 16 experts from various fields and has been tasked with studying UAPs, commonly known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). The briefing is scheduled to take place at NASA's headquarters in Washington at 10:00 am EDT (7:30 pm IST). It will be conducted by a panel that includes key figures such as NASA administrator Bill Nelson, Nicola Fox, the associate administrator of the Science mission directorate, Dan Evans, the assistant deputy associate administrator for research, and David Spergel, who serves as the president of the Simons Foundation and chairs NASA's independent UAP study team. Dig deeper

Entertainment focus

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia, renowned for his roles in movies such as Chak De India, Dil Chahta Hai, and Mardaani, passed away on Thursday at the age of 66. His friend Faisal Malik confirmed his demise to India Today. Rio Kapadia is survived by his wife, Maria Farah, and their children, Aman and Veer. The actor's cremation ceremony is scheduled for September 15 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. The cause of Rio's death remains undisclosed. Many individuals are expressing their condolences for Rio on social media platforms. In addition to his film work, Rio Kapadia also appeared in the television series “Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke”, where he portrayed the character of Gandhari's Father, King Subala of Gandhara, in Siddharth Tewary's adaptation of “Mahabharat”. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The Miss Universe pageant has taken a groundbreaking step by eliminating its maximum age limit for participants, marking the first time in its history to do so. This noteworthy change within the Miss Universe Organisation was underscored by Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel during Tanner Fletcher's "Beauty Pageant" event at New York Fashion Week this spring. Traditionally, the prestigious beauty pageant, in existence since 1952, had imposed an upper age limit of 28 years for contestants. However, R'Bonney Gabriel, the reigning Miss Universe, has herself broken this previous record as she was crowned at the age of 29 in 2022. This rule change represents a commitment to diversity and sets a new benchmark for pageants around the world in 2024. However, in order to compete, contestants must be at least 18 years old. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

After an impressive 11-year tenure, Marco Verratti has bid farewell to PSG, making a move to the Qatar Stars League's Al Arabi on Wednesday. The Italian midfielder has inked a three-year deal, with the transfer fee believed to be around 45 million euros. Over his time with the Paris-based team, the 30-year-old made 416 appearances, contributing 11 goals and 61 assists. Throughout his remarkable 11-year journey, he secured an impressive 30 trophies, which included nine Ligue 1 titles. Speaking after the deal was agreed, Verratti said, “I’ve been very proud to play for Paris Saint-Germain for over a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players. Paris, the club and its fans will always hold a very special place in my heart. I’ll forever be a Parisian.” Following his move, the midfielder also received a special message from former teammate Lionel Messi. The Argentine captain joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, winning two Ligue 1 titles and the Trophee des Champions. Dig deeper

