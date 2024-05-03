Evening briefing: PM Modi says TMC protected Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali ; India slams Pakistan at UNGA; more news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal while addressing back-to-back rallies, saying that the party "indulges in corruption and politics of appeasement". PM Modi further alleged that the TMC has turned Hindus into “second-class citizens” in West Bengal. While addressing rallies in Bardhaman-Durgapur and Krishnanagar on May 3, the prime minister slammed the TMC government for having “apathy” towards the victims in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, where allegations of sexual abuse against leaders of the ruling party have surfaced. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

India issued a sharp retort to Pakistan over Islamabad envoy's comments in the UN General Assembly meeting. India said that Pakistan harbours a “most dubious track record” on all aspects, and slammed the nation for its “destructive and pernicious” remarks at the UNGA. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj issued a stern response to Pakistan after the country's UN envoy Munir Akram made certain remarks against India, ranging from topics such as Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Ayodhya's Ram Temple during his address on ‘Culture of Peace’. Dig Deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Latest News

Siddaramaiah counters MEA's reply on Prajwal: 'No one can go abroad without...'

Supreme Court says it may consider interim bail for Kejriwal considering polls, hearing on May 7

India News

Congress leader hails Rahul as next ‘Mahatma’, says Gandhiji was ‘cunning’

A family photo and Priyanka Gandhi's message for Raebareli: 'Ma said...'

Global Matters

White House defends Biden's statement calling India, China, Russia and Japan 'xenophobic'

Yemen's Houthi militia offer education to students suspended in US for anti-Israel protests

Sports Goings

The last time Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India had a different Prime Minister. MS Dhoni's Team India was the reigning World Champion, and current India captain Rohit Sharma was not a regular in any format. It was 12 years ago, in May 2012. KKR defended 140 thanks to Sunil Narine's 4/15. But the night is also remembered for the fracas that took place after the match. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Fall Guy movie review: David Leitch may have taken a page out of the book that was Quentin Tarantino's 2019 Oscar-winning period drama Once Upon A Time in… Hollywood, which depicts Brad Pitt's stuntman to Leonardo DiCaprio's movie star as the more heroic one, even in real life. Loosely based on the 1980s TV show of the same name, The Fall Guy features Ryan Gosling as a stuntman saving the day as the hero goes missing. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Feeling 'nothing' post breakup? After envisioning it to be the most painful thing in the world, are you surprised about not feeling any sadness, anger, or other overwhelming emotions that come with an end of relationship? Some may feel it's unusual, but as per mental health experts, it's one of the most common after-effects in case of a heartbreak and could mean a range of things. If you are feeling numb and empty from inside, it may show that you are allowing yourself to feel the barrage of emotions trying to flood and overpower you. Acting as a self-defence, the feeling of numbness prepares you slowly to come to terms with your breakup. Dig Deeper