 Evening briefing: PM Modi says TMC protected Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali ; India slams Pakistan at UNGA; more news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Evening briefing: PM Modi says TMC protected Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali ; India slams Pakistan at UNGA; more news

ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2024 06:35 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal while addressing back-to-back rallies, saying that the party "indulges in corruption and politics of appeasement". PM Modi further alleged that the TMC has turned Hindus into “second-class citizens” in West Bengal. While addressing rallies in Bardhaman-Durgapur and Krishnanagar on May 3, the prime minister slammed the TMC government for having “apathy” towards the victims in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, where allegations of sexual abuse against leaders of the ruling party have surfaced. Dig Deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

India issued a sharp retort to Pakistan over Islamabad envoy's comments in the UN General Assembly meeting. India said that Pakistan harbours a “most dubious track record” on all aspects, and slammed the nation for its “destructive and pernicious” remarks at the UNGA. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj issued a stern response to Pakistan after the country's UN envoy Munir Akram made certain remarks against India, ranging from topics such as Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Ayodhya's Ram Temple during his address on ‘Culture of Peace’. Dig Deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Latest News

Siddaramaiah counters MEA's reply on Prajwal: 'No one can go abroad without...'

Supreme Court says it may consider interim bail for Kejriwal considering polls, hearing on May 7

India News

Congress leader hails Rahul as next ‘Mahatma’, says Gandhiji was ‘cunning’

A family photo and Priyanka Gandhi's message for Raebareli: 'Ma said...'

Global Matters

White House defends Biden's statement calling India, China, Russia and Japan 'xenophobic'

Yemen's Houthi militia offer education to students suspended in US for anti-Israel protests

Sports Goings

The last time Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India had a different Prime Minister. MS Dhoni's Team India was the reigning World Champion, and current India captain Rohit Sharma was not a regular in any format. It was 12 years ago, in May 2012. KKR defended 140 thanks to Sunil Narine's 4/15. But the night is also remembered for the fracas that took place after the match. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Fall Guy movie review: David Leitch may have taken a page out of the book that was Quentin Tarantino's 2019 Oscar-winning period drama Once Upon A Time in… Hollywood, which depicts Brad Pitt's stuntman to Leonardo DiCaprio's movie star as the more heroic one, even in real life. Loosely based on the 1980s TV show of the same name, The Fall Guy features Ryan Gosling as a stuntman saving the day as the hero goes missing. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Feeling 'nothing' post breakup? After envisioning it to be the most painful thing in the world, are you surprised about not feeling any sadness, anger, or other overwhelming emotions that come with an end of relationship? Some may feel it's unusual, but as per mental health experts, it's one of the most common after-effects in case of a heartbreak and could mean a range of things. If you are feeling numb and empty from inside, it may show that you are allowing yourself to feel the barrage of emotions trying to flood and overpower you. Acting as a self-defence, the feeling of numbness prepares you slowly to come to terms with your breakup. Dig Deeper

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Evening briefing: PM Modi says TMC protected Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali ; India slams Pakistan at UNGA; more news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On