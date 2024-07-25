Evening briefing: Rains continue across Western Maharashtra; MEA's response to anti-India elements; and more

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Western Maharashtra's Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Pune on Thursday. Heavy rains and flooding caused traffic disruptions, train and flight delays, and property damages also leaving four people dead in Pune. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad till 8.30 am on Friday. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the flood situation and asked the officials to coordinate relief efforts. He also requested the army to be prepared for potential airlifting operations. Schools and colleges were closed as a precaution. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed for precaution among schools and parents. The government has appealed to the citizens to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. Dig Deeper Children push their father's scooter through a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai, India, (AP Photo)

India urged Canada to act against anti-India elements who threaten Indian leaders and institutions. New Delhi also highlighted the country's double standards in dealing with domestic versus international issues. This response followed a couple of arrests by Canadian police over online death threats to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. India criticized the inconsistency in Canada's application of the rule of law and freedom of expression. Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya condemned Khalistani extremists for inciting hatred, particularly after separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun urged Arya and Hindu Canadians to leave Canada. Arya asserted that Canada is their home, and it's being negatively impacted by such extremism. Dig Deeper

Latest News

'Elected MP Amritpal Singh behind bars': Congress MP Channi takes jibe at Centre Dig Deeper

Maharashtra rains: Flooding in Pune's Mula river captured on camera | Watch Dig Deeper

Over 2 lakh trees to be felled in Hasdeo Arand for mining: Centre tells RS Dig Deeper

India News

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall, Ashok Hall renamed: ‘Removes traces of anglicisation’ Dig Deeper

Chandrababu Naidu compares Jagan Mohan Reddy to ‘Pablo Escobar’ Dig Deeper

Budget 2024-25: Allocations for schemes meant to control food prices ramped up Dig Deeper

Inflation even in commodities that we were self-sufficient in: Raghav Chadha in RS Dig Deeper

Global matters

FBI Director raises doubts on whether Donald Trump's ear was grazed by bullet during assassination attempt Dig Deeper

Donald Trump seeks FBI director's resignation for ‘lying’ to Congress about Biden: ‘You sure as hell can’t…’ Dig Deeper

Canada’s govt and Central Bank at odds over immigration numbers Dig Deeper

Sports

India's squad for the Sri Lanka tour features surprising changes, notably appointing Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain over expected candidate Hardik Pandya. Another key move was Riyan Parag's ODI call-up despite a quiet series in Zimbabwe and the exclusion of standout players Ruturaj Gaikwad and Abhishek Sharma. Reports suggests Parag was chosen due to his talent, improved attitude, and versatile skills, filling in for the injured Tilak Varma. The tour marks Gautam Gambhir's debut as head coach, with veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma joining for the ODI series. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Renowned actor R Madhavan, beloved for his versatile roles has recently expanded his real estate portfolio by acquiring a new residential property in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. According to property registration documents accessed and analysed by SquareYards.com, Madhavan purchased this property for ₹17.5 crore. Madhavan's latest property, ready for immediate occupancy, covers about 389 square meters (4,182 square feet) and comes with two parking spaces Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Singapore remains a captivating destination for Indian travellers due to its proximity and diverse attractions. Whether you are planning a family vacation, educational pursuit, or exploring its cultural richness, ensuring a safe and secure trip is paramount. Check out complete travel insurance details for Singapore Dig Deeper

Trending

A woman sub-inspector with Delhi police faced challenges with weight loss after a C-section birth and PCOD. Weighing 90 kg at delivery and struggling post-partum she lost 15 kg in under three months with a dietician's help. Motivated by her inability to lift her child due to a slipped disc, she started a fitness journey on May. She followed a balanced diet, cutting out sugar and junk food, and walking 10,000 steps daily. Her family, including her supportive father-in-law, encouraged her. Her new regimen led to glowing skin, reduced facial hair, and improved energy and menstrual cycles. Her transformation inspired her husband to aim for weight loss too. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.