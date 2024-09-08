Evening briefing: Rajnath urges PoK residents to join India; SP leader accused of raping 18-year-old woman, and more

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to join India, saying they are considered "our own" unlike in Pakistan, where they are treated as “foreigners.” During an election rally in the Ramban constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajnath Singh appealed to the people to support the BJP to bring about further development in J&K, suggesting that this progress would be so evident that the people of PoK would prefer to join India. Dig Deeper Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed a public rally in the Ramban area of Jammu on Sunday.(PTI /File)

A local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district has been booked for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman several times, PTI reported, citing the police. The leader, Virendra Pal, is also accused of threatening to kill the woman. Police said that Pal, who is also an advocate, raped the woman for almost a year. He is currently absconding, and efforts are on to nab him. In her complaint to the police, the woman claimed she used to assist the Samajwadi Party leader in legal work. Dig Deeper

India news

IDS to conduct crash course for senior military officers to boost jointness

Manipur violence: 6 killed, CM Biren Singh meets MLAs and governor | 10 points

Malayalam actor Vinayakan arrested at Hyderabad airport for ‘causing ruckus’

Global matters

Donald Trump says ‘no boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed’ during upcoming debate: ‘Form of cheating’

India, UAE to review trade deal in talks this week, sources say

Bangladesh vows ‘necessary steps’ to extradite ex-PM Sheikh Hasina from India

Business

China opens its manufacturing and healthcare sectors to foreign investment

Adani floats China subsidiary to give project management and supply chain services

Australia's mandate for big tech to improve kids' online safety results in a corporate hot potato game

Sports

Young India wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel has equalled legendary glovesman Mahendra Singh Dhoni's incredible record in Duleep Trophy. Jurel, who is representing India A in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, showcased his brilliant wicketkeeping skills against India B at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Like its protagonist Bella Chowdhary, Call Me Bae has had a journey of its own. Its origins began in 2018 when Karan Johar was toying with the idea of a spin-off show on Kareena Kapoor's iconic character of Poo from his 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Somen Mishra, head of Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of Karan's Dharma Productions, called out to budding women writers on his Facebook profile, and a certain Ishita Moitra reached out to him and was finalised after a screening of her work samples. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

The wedding season brings joy, celebration and a flurry of activities, often leaving brides-to-be with little time for self-care. But achieving that perfect bridal glow isn't just about makeup on the big day, it's about nurturing your skin well in advance. Glowing, healthy skin can make your wedding day even more special, giving you the confidence to shine as you walk down the aisle. Arti Singh, Aesthetician, Cosmetologist and Lifestyle Coach, Founder of Sparha Advanced Aesthetic Studio, shared with HT Lifestyle some essential skincare tips to help you achieve that radiant look Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.