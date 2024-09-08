UP: Local SP leader booked for raping 18-year-old woman for over a year in Mau, absconding

A local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district has been booked for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman several times, PTI reported, citing the police. The leader, Virendra Pal, is also accused of threatening to kill the woman.(Image for representation)

Anil Kumar Singh, station house office of Kotwali Nagar police station in Mau, said that Pal, who is also an advocate, raped the woman for almost a year. He is currently absconding, and efforts are on to nab him.

In her complaint to the police, the woman claimed she used to assist the Samajwadi Party leader in legal work.

She alleged that Pal lured her into his car at a deserted location where he gave her a cold drink laced with sedatives and then forcibly raped her, Singh said, according to PTI.

He also allegedly filmed the assault and then used the video to blackmail her, and continued to exploit her physically and extorted about ₹4 lakh from her.

The woman told the police that Pal met her last on July 16 and 17 at a hotel, where he again raped her.

The officer said that the complainant told the police that on September 6, she confronted the Samajwadi Party leader to retrieve her vehicle, he thrashed her, abused her, and threatened to kill her, according to PTI.

Based on the woman's complaint, a first information report (FIR) was against Pal under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of peace), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison to commit an offence), and 64(2) (m) (punishment for rape) on Saturday.

-Inputs from PTI