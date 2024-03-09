Evening briefing: Rift in Himachal Congress intensifies; ECI seeks OpenAI's help for polls; and all latest news

Eleven MLAs from Himachal Pradesh, comprising six Congress rebels and three independent legislators, have reportedly sought refuge in a BJP-ruled Uttarakhand amidst a political turmoil in their home state. The Congress legislators arrived at Dehradun's Jolly Grant airport on Friday, proceeding to a resort in Singtali, near Rishikesh, accompanied by two BJP MLAs from Himachal Pradesh and under heightened security. A Haryana-registered security vehicle was observed stationed outside the resort on Saturday. The situation suggests a complex political landscape and potential realignment of alliances in the region. Dig deeper. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

In preparation for India's imminent general elections in April-May, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is collaborating with OpenAI to address concerns related to artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on the polling process. In recent meetings, ECI officials engaged with executives from OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, to ensure that AI technologies do not hinder the electoral proceedings. This collaboration underscores the ECI's proactive approach to safeguarding the integrity and efficiency of the democratic process, recognizing the significance of addressing potential challenges posed by AI in the context of elections. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Indian captain Rohit Sharma concluded a successful series by scoring centuries in two of the last three Test matches against England. Making a strong comeback in the fifth and final Test, Rohit's captaincy and stellar performance contributed to India securing a 4-1 victory over England in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The veteran opener's crucial contributions have propelled India into the final of the World Test Championship 2021-2023, showcasing his leadership and batting prowess in the prestigious tournament. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

In Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things," the character Bella Baxter, portrayed by Emma Stone, leaves a lasting impression through her compelling portrayal. Bella is a unique experiment, possessing the brain of her unborn child, separated after a suicide attempt. Emma Stone's powerful performance brings Bella to life, imprinting her habits and traits on the audience. Bella becomes a complex figure, embodying elements of both mother and daughter, yet also existing as neither. Lanthimos' film skillfully explores Bella's identity, and Stone's portrayal resonates, making her character's nuances and unconventional story linger in the viewers' memory. Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

Acclaimed television actor Dolly Sohi, 47, known for her roles in shows like "Bhabhi," "Kumkum Bhagya," and "Parineeti," passed away on Friday morning at a Navi Mumbai hospital. The cause of her death was cervical cancer that had metastasized to her lungs. Diagnosed approximately six months ago, Sohi had been undergoing treatment for the disease. Sadly, her demise comes just a day after her younger sister, Amandeep Sohi, who was also an actor, succumbed to jaundice. The consecutive losses mark a tragic turn for the Sohi family and the entertainment industry. Dig deeper.