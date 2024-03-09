Over 13 lakh looted from two SBI kiosks in E Champaran: Police

Motihari: Two automated teller machines (ATMs) of the State Bank of India (SBI) with cash over ₹13 lakh were looted in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday late night, police said. (Representative Photo)

In one incident, the criminals struck an SBI kiosk at Semara under Turkauliya police station in East Champaran and walked away with ₹10.2 lakh cash, police said.

“They appear to be two in number and decamped with cash after cutting the machine using a gas cutter. We are looking into the matter,” said Turkauliya’s station house officer Suresh Yadav, adding the incident took place around 1.45am.

In another similar incident, the alleged criminals struck the SBI kiosk in Bankatwa in Motihari under the Muffasil police station area and looted over ₹3 lakh, said police, adding that the incident took place around 2.30am.

“The exact amount looted from the ATM has not been known. Bank authorities are still working on it,” said Muffasil police station house office Manish Kumar. He said that two criminals were caught on the nearby CCTV camera, adding they are probing the matter.

However, authorities attached with SBI put the amount looted from the two ATMs at ₹13,84100. “While, ₹10,20700 was found missing from Semara kiosk, ₹358,400 from taken from Bankatwa kiosk,” said SBI’s East Champaran channel manager Anant Kumar.