Evening briefing: Teen driver in Pune accident case admits he was drunk; EaseMyTrip CEO vs Congress Kerala; and more

A 17-year-old boy, who killed two IT professionals with his Porsche on May 19, admitted to Pune Police he was heavily drunk at the time and couldn't recall the incident. During an hour-long interrogation, he maintained he had no memory due to intoxication. His mother, Shivani Agarwal, was arrested for allegedly substituting her blood sample for his. His father, Vishal Agarwal, is also in custody for evidence tampering. The police have arrested the boy's grandfather for pressuring their driver to take the blame. Three cases have been registered: one for the accident, one against the bar serving the minor, and one for the coercion of the driver. Dig Deeper Porsche car which was involved in the accident that killed two in Pune (File Photro)

EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti responded to Congress criticism for resuming bookings to the Maldives. He emphasized the company's nationalistic stance, noting that while bookings to the Maldives were halted from January 8, a few occurred between May 16-26, which were quickly removed. Pitti questioned why Congress targeted EaseMyTrip alone, pointing out that Chinese-owned travel portals never stopped promoting the Maldives. He reaffirmed the company's commitment to India, highlighting their 16 years of service without foreign investment. The boycott began after a diplomatic row over offensive social media posts by Maldivian ministers. Despite the boycott, EaseMyTrip reported its highest-ever EBITDA in fiscal year 2024. Dig Deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Latest News

On Rahul Gandhi's Sidhu Moosewala' quip on exit polls, BJP's ‘daydreaming’ retort. Dig Deeper

After surrender, Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5. Dig Deeper

PM chairs meeting to review heat wave situation, monsoon preparedness. Dig Deeper

India News

BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh, SKM re-elected with resounding mandate in Sikkim. Dig Deeper

Congress state leaders confident of much better returns than projected in exit polls. Dig Deeper

Assam cops arrest 7 suspected drug peddlers; 1.9kg heroin, 800kg cannabis seized. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Israeli army says it investigates itself. Where do those investigations stand? Dig Deeper

North Korea sends 600 more trash-filled balloons into South Korea. Dig Deeper

One dead and 8 injured in Istanbul apartment building collapse. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

In a T20 World Cup warm-up match in New York, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, defeated Bangladesh by 60 runs. Resting Virat Kohli, India posted 182/5 in 20 overs with Rishabh Pant scoring 53 off 32 balls on his international comeback and Hardik Pandya contributing an unbeaten 40 off 23 deliveries. Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube took two wickets each, restricting Bangladesh to 122/9 in 20 overs. Coach Rahul Dravid noted the challenges of playing on sand-based grounds, highlighting potential strain on players. India will start their campaign against Ireland on Wednesday, with a strong 15-member squad featuring both seasoned and new players. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Adah Sharma recently moved into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai apartment, Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra, four months ago. Despite initial advice against it, Adah trusted her intuition and has since settled in, finding the place gives her positive vibes. In an interview, she mentioned being busy with project promotions and visiting an elephant sanctuary, which delayed her settling process. Adah, who lived in Pali Hill previously, has renovated the apartment with a minimalist touch, creating a mandir, music room, dance studio, and a terrace garden. She and her mother prefer a simple lifestyle, eating and sleeping on the floor. Adah has rented the duplex for five years. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Maintaining oral hygiene is crucial for overall health, as poor hygiene can lead to periodontal diseases and heart problems. Dr. Priyanka Puri emphasizes that improper oral care is the leading cause of tooth loss and can cause bad breath. She recommends practices like brushing in soft circular motions, using copper tongue cleaners, alcohol-free mouthwash, and avoiding harmful habits like smoking and nail biting. Dr. Sageer Aazaz adds that good oral health is vital for preventing numerous health conditions. Key daily practices include brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, flossing, using antimicrobial mouthwash, eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, replacing your toothbrush every three to four months, avoiding tobacco, and regular dental check-ups. These habits ensure a healthy smile and overall well-being. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning