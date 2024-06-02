 BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh, SKM re-elected with resounding mandate in Sikkim | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh, SKM re-elected with resounding mandate in Sikkim

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 02, 2024 04:00 PM IST

In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP win 46 seats in the 60-member assembly. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha lost only one seat in Sikkim's 32-member assembly.

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, two of the four states (Andhra Pradesh and Odisha being the other two) that held simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections, re-elected their respective incumbent governments. The counting of votes was held on Sunday, two days before the exercise takes place across the country for the Lok Sabha elections.

Itanagar, Jun 02 (ANI): Artists dressed in traditional Assamese attire perform 'Bihu dance' as they celebrate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossing the halfway mark during the ongoing vote counting for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at the party office in Itanagar on Sunday.
Itanagar, Jun 02 (ANI): Artists dressed in traditional Assamese attire perform 'Bihu dance' as they celebrate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossing the halfway mark during the ongoing vote counting for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at the party office in Itanagar on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh

In Arunachal Pradesh, which voted on April 19 for both assembly and Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, increasing its tally by five seats from 2019, the Election Commission's website showed. In fact, as many as 10 party candidates, including chief minister Pema Khandu and deputy CM Chowna Mein, had won unopposed in March itself.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Click here for live updates from Arunachal Pradesh

Among the opposition parties, the National People's Party (NPP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), and the Congress, secured five, three, two, and one seats respectively, while three independent candidates were victorious too.

Also Read: Pema Khandu-led BJP sweeps Arunachal Pradesh in assembly polls for third consecutive time

Congratulating his party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term to the nation's top office, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth.”

Sikkim

The Sikkim Karantikari Morcha (SKM), which had eked out a narrow victory in 2019 with 17 seats in the 32-member assembly, scored a resounding win this time, with 31 of its candidates winning from their respective constituencies, as per the Election Commission.

Click here for live updates from Sikkim

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front's (SDF) tally, meanwhile, crashed to one, a loss of 14 seats.

Also Read: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang reacts to SKM's landslide win

“I thank all those who voted for @BJP4Sikkim in the Assembly Elections. I also appreciate the efforts put in by our Karyakartas. Our Party will always be at the forefront of working towards Sikkim’s development and fulfilling people’s aspirations,” PM Modi wrote on his X handle.

Sikkim, too, held simultaneous polls on April 19, co-incinding with the first round of voting of the seven-leg Lok Sabha elections, which concluded on Saturday.

 

 

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Sikkim Election Result 2024 Live, Arunachal Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh, SKM re-elected with resounding mandate in Sikkim
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On