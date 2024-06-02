BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh, SKM re-elected with resounding mandate in Sikkim

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, two of the four states (Andhra Pradesh and Odisha being the other two) that held simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections, re-elected their respective incumbent governments. The counting of votes was held on Sunday, two days before the exercise takes place across the country for the Lok Sabha elections. Itanagar, Jun 02 (ANI): Artists dressed in traditional Assamese attire perform 'Bihu dance' as they celebrate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossing the halfway mark during the ongoing vote counting for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at the party office in Itanagar on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh

In Arunachal Pradesh, which voted on April 19 for both assembly and Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, increasing its tally by five seats from 2019, the Election Commission's website showed. In fact, as many as 10 party candidates, including chief minister Pema Khandu and deputy CM Chowna Mein, had won unopposed in March itself.

Among the opposition parties, the National People's Party (NPP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), and the Congress, secured five, three, two, and one seats respectively, while three independent candidates were victorious too.

Congratulating his party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term to the nation's top office, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth.”

Sikkim

The Sikkim Karantikari Morcha (SKM), which had eked out a narrow victory in 2019 with 17 seats in the 32-member assembly, scored a resounding win this time, with 31 of its candidates winning from their respective constituencies, as per the Election Commission.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front's (SDF) tally, meanwhile, crashed to one, a loss of 14 seats.

“I thank all those who voted for @BJP4Sikkim in the Assembly Elections. I also appreciate the efforts put in by our Karyakartas. Our Party will always be at the forefront of working towards Sikkim’s development and fulfilling people’s aspirations,” PM Modi wrote on his X handle.

Sikkim, too, held simultaneous polls on April 19, co-incinding with the first round of voting of the seven-leg Lok Sabha elections, which concluded on Saturday.