Evening briefing: TMC leader's claim on Shahjahan's arrest; Kejriwal on retweeting 'defamatory' video, and more

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday said that Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of land grabbing and sexual assault in North 24 Parganas village Sandeshkhali, will be arrested in seven days. Ghosh's statement comes after the Calcutta high court stating that there is no stay on the arrest of Shahjahan, who is absconding since the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to Sandeshkhali to search his premises in a ration scam. “Public notice shall be given in this case. There is no stay order in Sandeshkhali cases. There is no reason to not arrest him,” the high court had said. Dig deeper TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is on the run following the attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali. (File)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday told the Supreme Court that he made a mistake by retweeting an allegedly defamatory video posted by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said, “I can say this much that I made a mistake by retweeting.” The bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta refrained from issuing notice on Kejriwal's plea contesting a Delhi High Court ruling that upheld summons issued to him as an accused in the criminal defamation case. Instead, they inquired whether the complainant wished to close the matter considering the chief minister's apology. Dig deeper

Youngsters Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill overcame a tricky period of play to see India through to a 5-wicket win over England on Day 4 of the Ranchi Test and thus seal the series with an unassailable 3-1 lead. India, who went into stumps overnight at 40/1 and needed to knock off another 152, lost four wickets for 21 runs and seemed rocked, before Jurel and Gill saw took them over the line with an unbeaten 72-run partnership. Dig deeper

Pankaj Udhas death: Popular ghazal and playback singer breathed his last at 72. The Udhas family confirmed his death on Monday was due to a prolonged illness. Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram which read, “With a heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness.” Soon after Nayaab shared the news of the singer's demise, his fans swamped the comment section and posted their condolences. A fan wrote, “May his soul rest in peace.” "I'm so sorry to hear of your loss, stay strong and please accept my condolences," another user wrote. "Deepest Condolences and Prayers," another user posted. Dig deeper

