Evening briefing: TMC MLA’s Left ‘remote control’ claim on docs’ protest; Fresh trouble for Sheikh Hasina, and more

An MLA from the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Saturday alleged that the protests by junior doctors demanding justice over the RG Kar rape and murder case, were being “remote controlled” by the Left parties in the state. Narayan Goswami, an MLA from Ashoknagar, claimed that the initial protests, until August 14, were led by ordinary citizens, but left parties like CPI(M) entered the protests using their frontal wings and tried to hijack them. Dig deeper Kolkata: Junior doctors with other citizens issue a symbolic 'Janata Chargsheet' to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, marking three months of the incident, in Kolkata, Saturday, Nov 9, 2024.(PTI)

Bangladesh's interim government has said it will seek Interpol's help to repatriate exiled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India, to face trial for alleged “crimes against humanity”. Bangladesh's interim government has said it will seek Interpol's help to repatriate exiled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India, to face trial for alleged “crimes against humanity”. The 77-year-old Awami League chief and her party leaders are accused of brutal suppression of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, resulting in numerous casualties during the July-August protests. Dig deeper

India news

'Ek rahoge to safe rahoge’: PM Modi accuses JMM-Cong of dividing OBCs

Hardeep Singh Nijjar's aide and Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala detained in Canada

Canada suspends popular visa program: Alternatives for Indian students

Global matters

European troops, 800-mile buffer and NATO: Trump's master plan for Ukraine war

Bangladesh govt to seek Interpol's help to repatriate Sheikh Hasina from India

Taliban administration officials to attend UN climate conference in Azerbaijan

Business

Maruti Suzuki’s first 5-star Global NCAP rating: What changed?

Donald Trump's presidency will benefit Indian economy, Moody's explains how

Sports

Champions Trophy 2025 is currently slated to be played in Pakistan, however reports are emerging that India would not tour the country for the upcoming ICC tournament, and that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants the competition to be played in a hybrid model, just like the Asia Cup last year. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has now given his take on the matter, claiming that if India does come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, then Pakistan will also take a big step by not participating in the tournament. Dig deeper

Entertainment

YouTuber MrBeast, aka James Stephen Donaldson, is in India with a few of his YouTuber buddies, like wrestler Logan Paul and musician JJ ‘KSI’. The influencer arrived in the country on Sunday morning amid much hoopla and took an auto ride to an event, much to everyone’s delight. Dig deeper

It's trending

Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, and his wife, author Sudha Murty, were the star guests on the popular talk show The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. The couple shared delightful and candid stories from their personal lives, leaving the audience in splits. Among the most memorable moments, Narayana Murthy confessed to a humorous yet relatable blunder: he had forgotten their 25th wedding anniversary. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.