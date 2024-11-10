Evening briefing: TMC MLA’s Left ‘remote control’ claim on docs’ protest; Fresh trouble for Sheikh Hasina, and more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.
An MLA from the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Saturday alleged that the protests by junior doctors demanding justice over the RG Kar rape and murder case, were being “remote controlled” by the Left parties in the state. Narayan Goswami, an MLA from Ashoknagar, claimed that the initial protests, until August 14, were led by ordinary citizens, but left parties like CPI(M) entered the protests using their frontal wings and tried to hijack them. Dig deeper
Bangladesh's interim government has said it will seek Interpol's help to repatriate exiled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India, to face trial for alleged “crimes against humanity”. Bangladesh's interim government has said it will seek Interpol's help to repatriate exiled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India, to face trial for alleged “crimes against humanity”. The 77-year-old Awami League chief and her party leaders are accused of brutal suppression of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, resulting in numerous casualties during the July-August protests. Dig deeper
India news
'Ek rahoge to safe rahoge’: PM Modi accuses JMM-Cong of dividing OBCs
Hardeep Singh Nijjar's aide and Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala detained in Canada
Canada suspends popular visa program: Alternatives for Indian students
Global matters
European troops, 800-mile buffer and NATO: Trump's master plan for Ukraine war
Bangladesh govt to seek Interpol's help to repatriate Sheikh Hasina from India
Taliban administration officials to attend UN climate conference in Azerbaijan
Business
Maruti Suzuki’s first 5-star Global NCAP rating: What changed?
Donald Trump's presidency will benefit Indian economy, Moody's explains how
Sports
Champions Trophy 2025 is currently slated to be played in Pakistan, however reports are emerging that India would not tour the country for the upcoming ICC tournament, and that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants the competition to be played in a hybrid model, just like the Asia Cup last year. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has now given his take on the matter, claiming that if India does come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, then Pakistan will also take a big step by not participating in the tournament. Dig deeper
Entertainment
YouTuber MrBeast, aka James Stephen Donaldson, is in India with a few of his YouTuber buddies, like wrestler Logan Paul and musician JJ ‘KSI’. The influencer arrived in the country on Sunday morning amid much hoopla and took an auto ride to an event, much to everyone’s delight. Dig deeper
It's trending
Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, and his wife, author Sudha Murty, were the star guests on the popular talk show The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. The couple shared delightful and candid stories from their personal lives, leaving the audience in splits. Among the most memorable moments, Narayana Murthy confessed to a humorous yet relatable blunder: he had forgotten their 25th wedding anniversary. Dig deeper