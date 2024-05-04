Evening briefing: Why FIR has been filed against Amit Shah in Hyderabad; Sitharaman taunts Cong over Rohith Vemula case

A case has been registered against union home minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders, including Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha, G Kishan Reddy, T Yaman Singh and Raja Singh for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by using children during their election campaign in Hyderabad. Dig Deeper Union minister Amit Shah(PTI)

A day after the Telangana police submitted its closure report on Rohith Vemula's death case, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked the Congress party for politicising the issue, saying that the sensitive case should never have been infused with with a political narrative. Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Rohith Vemula death case could have been handled by the university with utmost sensitivity, but was dragged across the nation with a narrative being built against the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dig Deeper

Arvinder Singh Lovely, former Delhi Congress chief, joins BJP

Afghan diplomat resigns after charge of gold smuggling

Lok Sabha election 2024: Here's how Wayanad people reacted on Rahul Gandhi contesting from Raebareli

Video: Nizamabad Congress candidate Jeevan Reddy slaps old woman

'No Bailouts for Campus': Will Joe Biden block anti-Israel protesters from getting student loan forgiveness?

Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was shown no mercy on Saturday after the team incurred their eighth loss in the ongoing IPL 2024 to have their campaign hanging by a thread. Hardik's captaincy was brutally criticised by cricket greats like Graeme Smith, Shane Watson and Irfan Pathan, who were rather left baffled that Mumbai failed to win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium after going 5 down for just 57 runs in 6.1 overs. However, amid the relentless criticism, the visuals of a shattered and dispirited Hardik from the MI dugout went viral on social media. Dig Deeper

David Leitch has been in the industry for over two decades. Loved Ryan Gosling's character Colt Seavers, who works as a Hollywood stunt performer, for famous action star Tom Ryder? That might bear some inspiration from the director's own trajectory in Hollywood, where he initially started off as a stunt double for none other than Brad Pitt. Over the next few years, he would go on to helm action films. Let's take a look at his other directorial works. Dig Deeper

Mangoes aren't the undisputed king of fruits without a reason. Their unmatchable taste competes with their wealth of benefits and versatility which make them irresistible in summer. Mangoes seem to be the only sweet relief that comes during harsh summer as gorging on this heavenly fruit can fill you with pure delight. The moderate intake of the fruit is highly recommended by nutrition experts during the season as it can not only support your weight loss efforts, improve digestion, add healthy bacteria to your gut microbiome, boost your mental health and also transform your eye and skin health. Dig Deeper