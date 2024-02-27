Evening bulletin Feb 27: PM Modi jabs Cong-Left; Rana Dagubatti on health woes

Here are top stories for you to read on February 27 evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting, in Thiruvananthapuram,(PTI)

PM Modi's ‘BFF’ jibe at Cong, Left

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress and Left parties are "BFF (Best Friend Forever)" in other states but are sworn enemies in Kerala. He was speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the BJP state unit's padayatra in Thiruvananthapuram. “They (Congress and Left) are each other's enemy in Kerala, however, outside the state they are BFF - Best Friend Forever. They have a different language in Thiruvananthapuram and a separate one in Delhi,” he said. Full Story

ED issues 8th summons to Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued the eighth summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to appear before the agency on March 4 for questioning in the money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The fresh notice was issued a day after Kejriwal skipped the seventh summons. Kejriwal, who was first summoned for questioning in November last year, has maintained the summons are “illegal” and asked ED to withdraw them. Full Story

Rajya Sabha elections: Karnataka BJP MLA cross-votes for Cong

Karnataka MLA ST Somashekar has cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections in favour of the Congress, said BJP chief whip Doddanagouda G. Patil on Tuesday. Taking a swipe at the BJP, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said cross-voting isn't possible in his party. “Let them keep their (BJP's) MLAs intact. Cross-voting is only possible in the BJP, not in Congress,” he said. Voting for four seats from the state for the Upper House of the Parliament took place today. Meanwhile, Doddanagouda G. Patil said the party will take action against the MLA. Full Story

Gavaskar reacts to Rohit Sharma's 'jinko bhookh nahi hai' comment

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reacted to India skipper Rohit Sharma's comments about the need for 'hunger' to succeed at the Test level. After India beat England in the fourth Test by 5 wickets on the back of some outstanding performances by newcomers Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep, captain Rohit said the ones who will show that desire and hunger to play the longest format, will only be considered for selection in the near future. Full Story

Rana Daggubati says his illness made him mean

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati and director Nag Ashwin recently attended the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon. The actor got candid about his health struggles in the past while there, talking about how he had turned into a mean person due to his illness. For the unversed, Rana underwent a kidney transplant a few years ago and a cornea transplant at a young age. Rana stated at the event that while he was in the ‘most beautiful hospital’ he was still discontent. Full Story