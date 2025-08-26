Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
EVs with ‘Made in India’ tags to be operated in 100 countries: PM Modi

Aug 26, 2025

PM Modi flagged off the eVitara from the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, and spoke about Suzuki Japan manufacturing EVs in India that are later exported abroad.

Making a big pitch for India-made automobiles, PM Modi on Tuesday said that electric vehicles (EVs) manufactured in India would be exported to over a 100 countries. He said EVs with Made-In-India written on them would run on streets of over a dozen countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and others during a flagging off ceremony of Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle e-Vitara.
“Now, the EVs that will run in dozens of countries around the world will have written on them- Made In India..,” PM Modi said, after he heaped praise on Suzuki Japan manufacturing in India and the vehicles being exported abroad.

PM Modi's remarks came after he flagged off the eVitara from the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat.

During an address at the event, PM Modi said that Japan's manufacturing of Suzuki EVs in India is not only representative of the strong ties the two countries share, but also reflects “the global confidence in India”.

He also spoke about the global shortage of rare earth minerals and spoke about India's ‘Critical Minerals Mission’ to tackle it. “We are aware of the rare earths shortage, which is why the government has launched the Critical Minerals Mission. This mission will be carried out in more than 1,200 locations across India," PM Modi said.

