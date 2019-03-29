Ex-BJP minister alleges Naxal link to Congress’s Chhattisgarh govt

Former minister and senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal on Friday accused the Congress government of shielding the Naxals in Chhattisgarh and alleged that some of them have even infiltrated the government.

Agarwal, while talking to the Media in Raipur, said that the BJP will demand a probe from the Election Commission about the role of Naxals in the Chhattisgarh government.

“First, an important Naxal operative N Venkat Rao, who was arrested from Rajanandgaon, got bail because Chhattisgarh government was unable to submit the chargesheet against him; second, CM Bhupesh Baghel spoke against the detention of Jean Dreze, who is an important link of urban Naxals in Jharkhand; and third Chhattisgarh government has said that it will initiate peace talks with Naxals. This reflects that the Naxals have infiltrated the Congress government,” said Agarwal, addressing a press conference on Friday evening.

In December 2018, the Rajnandgaon police arrested N Venkat Rao, an officer of the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), who they said is working as a Naxal operative.

The police said that twenty-three detonators, naxal documents, Maoist literature, a laptop, a mobile phone and two chargers were recovered from his possession.

Agarwal further said that Maoists which are inside the government are having a deep impact on the working of the government. “We demand a probe by the EC about the role of Naxals in the Chhattisgarh government,” said the former minister.

“The way the Congress has mocked the army and security in the same way Chhattisgarh government has also compromised with security and it seems that the whole Chhattisgarh has been left at the mercy of Naxals,” said Agarwal.

“As far as the bail of Rao is concerned, it is a matter of court. Second, Dreze is a reputed economist across the world and apart from the BJP everyone knows this and third, CM Bhupesh Baghel had said it earlier that he will talk to affected people of Bastar not the Naxals. The BJP is misguiding people,” said RP Singh, senior leader of the Congress and its spokesperson.

