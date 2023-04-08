Ex Congress leader and great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, CR Kesavan joins BJP

Former Congress leader and great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, CR Kesavan joined BJP on Saturday. Former Congress leader and great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, CR Kesavan joins BJP.

“I want to thank you for inducting me into the world's largest political party-BJP, especially on a day when our PM is in Tamil Nadu,” CR Kesavan said upon joining the party.

“PM Modi's people-centric policies, corruption-free governance and reform-led inclusive development agenda have transformed India from a fragile economy to the 5th largest economy in the world,” CR Kesavan said while speaking to the media after his induction into the party.

“I know people in my house who got 'pucca' house through PM Awas Yojana. 3 crore houses have been built...Amit Shah ji once said that DBT was earlier 'Dealer Broker Transfer', but now it has become 'Direct Benefit Transfer,” he added praising the PM.

Congress media panelist and first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari’s grandson CR Kesavan announced his decision to resign from the party’s membership in February this year saying that he had not seen any “vestige of the value that made him work for the party for over two decades”.

“I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the Party presently symbolizes, stands for nor seeks to propagate. This is why I had recently declined an organisational responsibility at the national level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Kesavan’s resignation letter read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON