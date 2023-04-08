Home / India News / Ex Congress leader and great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, CR Kesavan joins BJP

Ex Congress leader and great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, CR Kesavan joins BJP

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2023 02:13 PM IST

Former Congress media panelist CR Kesavan announced his decision to resign from the party’s membership in February this year.

Former Congress leader and great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, CR Kesavan joined BJP on Saturday.

Former Congress leader and great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, CR Kesavan joins BJP.
Former Congress leader and great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, CR Kesavan joins BJP.

“I want to thank you for inducting me into the world's largest political party-BJP, especially on a day when our PM is in Tamil Nadu,” CR Kesavan said upon joining the party.

“PM Modi's people-centric policies, corruption-free governance and reform-led inclusive development agenda have transformed India from a fragile economy to the 5th largest economy in the world,” CR Kesavan said while speaking to the media after his induction into the party.

“I know people in my house who got 'pucca' house through PM Awas Yojana. 3 crore houses have been built...Amit Shah ji once said that DBT was earlier 'Dealer Broker Transfer', but now it has become 'Direct Benefit Transfer,” he added praising the PM.

Congress media panelist and first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari’s grandson CR Kesavan announced his decision to resign from the party’s membership in February this year saying that he had not seen any “vestige of the value that made him work for the party for over two decades”.

“I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the Party presently symbolizes, stands for nor seeks to propagate. This is why I had recently declined an organisational responsibility at the national level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Kesavan’s resignation letter read.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out