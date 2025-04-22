‘Ex-Karnataka DGP threatened family with gun’: Wife accused of his murder tells police

The wife of slain former Karnataka director general of police (DGP) Om Prakash has claimed that the senior officer used to bring a gun to their house and threaten her and their daughter. Former Karnataka Director General of Police Om Prakash.(PTI)

Om Prakash, a 1981 batch IPS officer hailing from Bihar, was found dead with stab wounds at his Bengaluru residence on April 20.

The former DGP’s wife, Pallavi, and their daughter, Kriti, have been arrested and booked on murder charges in the case.

In a police complaint, Om Prakash’s son, Kartikesh, has alleged that Pallavi had been threatening to kill his father for the past one week.

“My mother Pallavi and my sister Kriti used to fight with my father often. I strongly suspect that they are involved in the murder of my father. I request to initiate legal action in this case,” he said in his police complaint, a copy of which HT has seen.

However, in her statement to the police, Pallavi has claimed that Om Prakash threatened and tried to kill them.

“On Sunday morning, too, there was a fight at home over some issues. In the afternoon, the fight escalated and Om Prakash tried to kill us,” a senior police officer said, citing Pallavi’s statement to the investigators.

She further claimed that she fought the former top officer to “save our lives”, the officer added.

A few months ago, Pallavi had approached the HSR Layout police station to lodge a complaint against Prakash. She even staged a sit-in demonstration outside the police station when the staff there did not file a complaint.

The murder case

Om Prakash, 68, a 1981 batch IPS officer hailing from Bihar, was found dead in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storeyed house in the posh HSR Layout in Bengaluru on April 20.

An investigating officer from Bengaluru police said that the initial investigation revealed that 61-year-old Pallavi threw chilli powder on her husband’s face before stabbing him to death with a knife.

The senior officer, requesting anonymity, also said that her family members have been informed that Pallavi was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was under medication.

After killing the former DGP, Pallavi allegedly made a video call to her friend, whose husband alerted the police about the incident, the officer said, adding the murder was the culmination of frequent run-ins between the couple.

Meanwhile, Om Prakash was cremated with full state honours at Wilson Garden Cremation Ground in Bengaluru.