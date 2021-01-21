Facebook, Twitter officials to appear before parliamentary panel on IT today
The standing committee of Parliament on Information Technology has summoned the officials of Facebook and Twitter on Thursday to hear their views on safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms.
The agenda of the meeting has been uploaded on the website of the Lok Sabha secretariat.
News agency ANI reported that recent changes in the privacy policy of Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will also be discussed. The sitting of the committee will be held at 4 pm, according to ANI.
The Centre had recently asked WhatsApp to withdraw the latest changes to its policy that triggered boycott calls and said the “unilateral changes” are unfair and unacceptable.
However, WhatsApp has backed these changes, saying they don't expand its ability to share user data with Facebook and the messaging app is working on addressing “misinformation” about it.
“We wish to reinforce that this update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook. Our aim is to provide transparency and new options available to engage with businesses...” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that WhatsApp will always protect personal messages with end-to-end encryption, so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see them.
On January 16, WhatsApp delayed the introduction of these changes to May 15 after massive backlash and users moving en masse to other messaging applications such as Signal and Telegram.
The 30-member parliamentary standing committee on IT is headed by Dr Shashi Tharoor, Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl to be booked for filing false gang rape case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India using vaccine diplomacy in south Asia to push back against China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to kick off major drills in Andaman Sea to sharpen military synergy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy undergoing a 'V-shaped recovery', world is surprised: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tandav makers would have been behind bars if...': Madhya Pradesh minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Kolkata to address 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23
- The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stresses on job-oriented education, lauds current policy
- Bhagwat claimed that the traditional education system in India was such that it gave employment to all. He blamed the British for destroying it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BS Yediyurappa allocates portfolios in new Karnataka cabinet. See list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'World is family', says Rajnath Singh as India begins Covid-19 vaccine export
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold R-Day tractor parade only on Outer Ring Road, reiterates farmer leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hopes for more Iran and Venezuela oil exports under Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh cops seek Mumbai police chief’s assistance in Tandav probe
- A four member team headed by inspector Anil Kumar Singh reached Mumbai on Tuesday night and first visited Andheri police station of Thane, Mumbai, before visiting the local deputy commissioner of police’s (DCP) office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura to provide girl students with free sanitary napkins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination will be last nail in coffin of Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paddy procurement mess in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, states blame Centre
- Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh had a bumper paddy harvest this year due to good rains and they have also accused the Centre of stalling the paddy procurement process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox