Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prince Rahim Aga Khan here on Sunday and assured full government support for development projects undertaken by his foundation spanning education, healthcare, tribal welfare, and environmental conservation. Fadnavis meets Prince Rahim Aga Khan; assures support for healthcare, conservation initiatives

Welcoming Prince Rahim on his first official visit to the state as the fifth Aga Khan, Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's readiness to scale up public-private partnerships with the Aga Khan Development Network .

Fadnavis commended the network's efforts in rural water conservation and environmental protection, noting that its interventions in water-scarce regions had produced noteworthy results.

He added that the state was eager to partner with the organisation to scale these projects in larger regions.

The government would extend full support to initiatives aimed at improving quality of life through public-private partnerships, Fadnavis said.

According to the release, the meeting also discussed setting up an institutional mechanism for dialogue between the state government and the AKDN. Both sides agreed to review various projects through such a mechanism and explore their expansion.

The delegation briefed Fadnavis on a study conducted to reduce urban heat in the context of climate change.

Initiatives aimed at increasing green cover, promoting environment-friendly planning and climate action would be useful for cities in Maharashtra, the chief minister said.

A proposed children's hospital, a specialised geriatric hospital for senior citizens, a rehabilitation centre, skill-based healthcare training and research facilities were also discussed.

Fadnavis welcomed a proposal to train geriatric specialists in collaboration with medical colleges in the state, saying such specialised healthcare facilities were needed in view of the growing requirements of the elderly population.

He said the government would immediately collect the necessary information on the project and extend the required assistance.

The meeting also discussed cultural heritage conservation, preservation of historical sites, green initiatives and community participation-based projects. The AKDN expressed its willingness to expand such initiatives in Maharashtra.

Prince Rahim thanked Fadnavis for providing opportunities for collaboration in various development initiatives in the state, the release said.

He said the network was ready to implement projects on a larger scale in partnership with the state government in healthcare, environment, skill development and social development.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.