Identical videos of principals defending CBSE's OSM system go viral: ‘Fair, transparent, faster’

Videos of principals from different schools went viral on Friday morning, after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s regional offices circulated toolkits for them to defend the On-Screen Marking (OSM)system, an evaluation process for Class 12 board exams that recently sparked a controversy. Several videos surfaced on social media where principals of schools were seen defending CBSE's OSM system. (Instagram)

What caught the eye of the social media was the almost identical language used by the principals in their video messages.

As stated in an earlier HT report, the CBSE's regional offices' document, titled “Material for Principals”, directed principals to defend the marking system, included scripts of what to read out.

Several of the principals used strikingly similar language — describing the OSM system as “transparent”, “accurate”, “faster” and “technology-driven” while backing the CBSE’s decision.

What is the CBSE circular to principals? The document was circulated to hundreds of schools — including government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas — directing them what to read out and how to defend the OSM marking system on social media.

The document laid out the advantages of the OSM system and urged principals to describe the board as “highly proactive, empathetic, and communicative regarding these teething issues.”

Also Read: ‘Make reels, back OSM, don't panic’: Schools get script from CBSE amid backlash

"As with the rollout of any technology on such an unprecedented scale, I know that a few implementation bumps have caused concern... Please, do not panic. I want to reassure every student and parent that no child will be allowed to suffer due to a technical error," the document read.

The principals were also asked to inform the students that in case of “a discrepancy between your performance and your reflection on the digital sheet”, they should use the official CBSE re-evaluation process.

Identical videos go viral After the document was circulated to principals, videos surfaced on social media platforms, showing principals using identical arguments and motifs.

In a video posted by Delhi Public School, Siliguri, Principal Anisha Sharma defended the OSM system calling it fair, transparent, faster and a move towards adopting technology.