Fake ‘British’ doctor performs heart surgeries in Madhya Pradesh hospital, allegedly kills 7: Report

A fake doctor has allegedly killed at least seven people by performing heart surgeries on patients in a private missionary hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh city. The man allegedly posed as British doctor N John Kem and took up a job in a Christian missionary hospital, claiming to be a cardiologist. (Representative image/Pexel)

The accused, whose real name was revealed to be Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, allegedly posed as British doctor N John Kem and took up a job in a Christian missionary hospital, claiming to be a cardiologist, reported ANI.

Yadav then performed heart surgeries on patients, who later died.

Probe against fake doctor underway

The district president of the child welfare committee and advocate, Deepak Tiwari, claimed that though the official death toll was 7, the actual count could be much higher, He had also filed a complaint with the Damoh district magistrate earlier.

Tiwari said, “Some patients who did not die came to us and told us about the incident that they had taken their father to the hospital. The guy was ready to operate, but they were apprehensive, so they took their father to Jabalpur. We then learned that this fake doctor was working at the hospital. The real guy is in Britain, and this guy's name is Narendra Yadav.”

The advocate also claimed that Yadav had a case registered against him in Hyderabad and had not shown real identifying documents.

The private missionary hospital that he was employed at was also a recipient of funds from the government under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, as per Priyanka Kanoongo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission.

She said, as quoted by ANI: “We got a complaint that a fake doctor has performed surgery on patients in the missionary hospital. We were also told that the missionary hospital is also involved with the Ayushman Bharat scheme and taking money from the government for it. This is a serious complaint; we have taken cognisance of the matter, and an investigation is currently going on.”

The fake doctor had been accused of posing as British doctor N John Kem before as well, in July of 2023, when he had posted on X, asking Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to be sent to France to stop the riots which were taking place in the country.