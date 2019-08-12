Family of army man run over by DTC bus compensated Rs 1.17 crore

india

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 1.17 crore compensation to the family of an army man who was run over by a DTC bus on a zebra crossing at Rafi Marg here in 2016.

The offending Delhi Transport Corporation bus jumped the red light and crossed on to the wrong lane before hitting rifleman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Ram Kumar Yadav who was crossing the road while signal for pedestrians was green.

MACT Presiding Officer M K Nagpal awarded the compensation to mother, wife and two children of Yadav who was a rifleman with Indian Army and was posted at Integrated Headquarter of Ministry of Defence in Sena Bhawan, here.

“It stands proved that the above accident resulting into death of deceased (Yadav) was caused due to rash and negligent act of R 1 (driver of DTC bus) in driving the above offending vehicle. This issue is accordingly decided in favour of the petitioners and against the respondents,” the court said.

On December 10, 2016, 34-year-old Yadav was crossing the road at about 3.20 pm at the red light of Rafi Marg, in front of Udhyog Bhawan bus stand when he was hit by a green DTC bus which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner.

Assistant Sub Inspector Narender Pal Singh of Delhi Traffic police, an eye-witness in the case stated on record that the bus driver, before hitting Yadav, overtook other vehicles, jumped the red light and also drove into a wrong lane after crossing the divider line.

