…ek duniya chhor aye hain: Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passes away

…ek duniya chhor aye hain: Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passes away

ByAnupam Srivastava
Jan 15, 2024 01:11 AM IST

Munawwar Rana's iconic poem 'Maa' leaves lasting impact on Urdu literature

LUCKNOW: Noted Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passed away at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday. He was on ventilator for the last six days, according to his daughter Somaiyya Rana.

Munawwar Rana, a modern Hindi and Urdu poet.
Munawwar Rana, a modern Hindi and Urdu poet.

Born on November 26, 1952, he left a mark on Indian literature and his work, "Shahdaba", earned him the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 but he returned it due to political reasons. During the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), his daughter and he supported the protesters. He was also in the news during the farmers' agitation for purportedly controversial remarks.

Expressing grief over Munawwar Rana's death, poet Sanjay Mishra Shauq said, "His contributions to Urdu poetry continue to resonate, leaving a lasting legacy in the realm of literature. Munawwar Rana was a luminary in the tapestry of Indian literature. His literary brilliance shone through his notable work, "Shahdaba," which not only captivated the hearts of readers but also earned him the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014."

"The profound impact of his verses, often delving into the complexities of life, love, and society, resonates beyond his mortal existence. Munawwar Rana's contributions to Urdu poetry endure as a timeless legacy, inspiring future generations to explore the richness of language and the depth of human experience through the written word," he added.

Noted poet Sarvesh Asthana said, “Tragically, the final chapter of Munawwar Rana's life concluded at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, where he breathed his last on Sunday. His passing marked the end of an era, as Lucknowites mourn the loss of a poetic soul who had woven emotions and thoughts into the fabric of Urdu poetry. He was someone who used more of Hindi or Hindustani words in his poetry instead of tough Arabic or Persian words. That's why his poetry was an instant hit among the masses."

"Though he remained in controversies, when we reflect on the life and works of Munawwar Rana, we are reminded that though the poet may have left the physical realm, his words remain etched in the hearts of those who found solace and inspiration in the eloquence of his ghazal ,especially Mohajirnama in which he has written 'Mohajir hain magar hum ek duniya chhor aye hain," Urdu critic Parvez Mallikzada said.

"In the realm of literature, his legacy persists, as a testament to the enduring power of poetry to transcend time and connect the human spirit across generations," he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a social media post said, “The demise of the country's renowned poet Munawwar Rana is extremely heartbreaking. Wishing peace to the departed soul. Heartfelt tribute.”

Munawwar Rana suffered infection in the lungs and throat in 2017 and was also receiving treatment regularly due to kidney problems for which he had to undergo dialysis.

    Anupam Srivastava

    Anupam Srivastava is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Lucknow. Has produced exclusive stories in medical, civil aviation, civic, political and other issues for over 20 years.

