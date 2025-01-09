Farmer, who attempted suicide at Shambhu border, dies at Patiala hospital

A 55-year-old farmer protesting at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana allegedly died by suicide, PTI reported. It is the second such incident at the protest site within three weeks. Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was blocked by security forces. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

According to the report, the farmer, who hailed from Pahuwind in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, took the extreme step at the Shambhu border point where the farmers have been protesting for almost a year now, pressing the Centre to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for the crops.

The farmer was reportedly upset with the Centre for not resolving the issues despite the protests, another farmer leader Tejvir Singh told PTI. He was taken to the Rajindra hospital in Patiala where he died.

December 18: Farmer died by suicide at Shambhu border

On December 18, another farmer had allegedly died by suicide. He was believed to be distressed by the deteriorating health of 70-year-old farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death since November 26 at the Khanauri border.

On Tuesday, farmer leaders had warned that the Centre might not be able to handle the situation if something untoward happens to Dallewal.

“God forbid if anything untoward happens to Dallewal ji, then perhaps the situation may not remain under control of the Central government,” farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar was quoted by PTI as saying.

On Monday, a Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, was quoted by ANI as saying that the farmer leader had refused to take medical assistance.

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to Dallewal.

“Punjab government is worried about his health condition...I appeal to the PM and the Union Agriculture Minister should talk to him... Even if the Prime Minister converses with him telephonically, then, also, the entire problem will be solved. The border of Punjab will also reopen. Common people have been facing difficulties,” Singh told ANI.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)