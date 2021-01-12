Farmers’ protest: Bihar Cong to march to Raj Bhavan on Jan 15

Newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, on Tuesday thanked the Supreme Court (SC) for acknowledging the apprehensions of agitating farmers and said the party would take out a march to Raj Bhavan in Patna on January 15 in support of the cause.

Talking to media persons after a meeting of the party’s farmers’ wing, Das, also a former Union minister, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue.

Alleging that the Centre did not care about the electorate, he said,“Apart from the farmers, who will become instant victims of the Acts, common people would be compelled to buy essential commodities at three to four times of their actual cost as the Centre has repealed the stock limit under the essential services commodities act.”

The AICC leader lambasted the Central government for undermining constitutional institutions and said it did not have any regard for the RTI Act. “How can a government, elected by the people, act against those who elect them? Aren’t farmers patriots? Farm sector’s contributions in the GDP had gone down to 1-2% against 4-5% recorded during the UPA-2 regime ,” said Das.

About his strategy to strengthen the organisation in Bihar, Das said that he would start divisional-level meeting of the party workers from January 31. “The process of revamping the state unit would start in the next couple of months after the meeting of stakeholders. Instances of indiscipline will not be tolerated,” said Das, without getting into details, when asked about a reported scuffle during the farmers’ unit meeting earlier in the day at BPCC office.

Party insiders said that Das asked BPCC chief Madan Mohan Jha to expel Raj Kumar Sharma, the self proclaimed chief of the famers’ wing, from the party if he did not leave the venue as his supporters were creating a ruckus.

Earlier, Das met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday and extended support to the Opposition’s human chain formation on January 30 to protest against growing unemployment and migration issues.