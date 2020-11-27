e-paper
Home / India News / Farmers protest: DMRC shuts 6 metro stations on Green line

Farmers protest: DMRC shuts 6 metro stations on Green line

“Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed,” the DMRC tweeted.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police officers gather behind barbed wires to stop farmers opposing the newly passed farm bills from entering the national capital Delhi, at Singhu border, India, November 27, 2020.
Police officers gather behind barbed wires to stop farmers opposing the newly passed farm bills from entering the national capital Delhi, at Singhu border, India, November 27, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday closed the entry and exit gates of six metro stations – Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line as the farmers-led protests intensified.



Anticipating stir, the metro officials had announced restricted services for commuters between Delhi and adjoining areas like Noida.

“As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice. However, metro services will be available from Delhi towards the NCR sections,” DMRC had said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are headed to the national capital on Friday with their echoes for rollback of three farm laws enacted by Parliament in September growing stronger. Thursday witnessed high-voltage face-offs between police personnel and the protesting farmers, who forced their way and entered Delhi’s adjoining areas like Panipat, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad and Jind.

Farmers have assembled near the borders in tractor-trolleys laden with rations and essentials for their proposed Delhi march.Authorities in Haryana have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in several parts of the state to prevent assembly of the protesters.

(With inputs from PTI)

