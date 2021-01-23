LIVE: Farmers at Singhu border allege bid to infiltrate, spark violence
The 11th round of talks between government and farm union leaders ended in deadlock on Friday as the government rejected the demand for repeal of the three contentious laws. These laws are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. No new date for next round of talks has been announced although the government said that the next round of talks will only take place if farm union representatives accept the previous proposal of the government of stalling the implementation of farm laws for 18 months. The farmers have also reiterated their plan to carry out a Tractor Rally on Republic Day in Delhi. The rally in the national capital will run at the same time as Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The Delhi police on Friday proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26. The farmer groups confirmed they had received a proposal from the police but said they would respond only after holding a meeting on Saturday.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JAN 23, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Police proposes route map for tractor rally, farmers to respond today
The Delhi police on Friday proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26. Police officers did not share details of the proposed route but earlier the farmers had been told to take out the rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on the periphery of the capital. Read more
-
JAN 23, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Farmers at Singhu border allege bid to infiltrate, spark violence
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border late on Friday alleged attempts to engineer violence at their protest site or during their upcoming tractor rally on Republic Day, with union leaders saying they had detained a man who was moving suspiciously among them. Read more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Survey estimates 73 snow leopards in Himachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parakram Diwas: Remembering Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Mallya appeals to Home Secretary Patel for another route to stay in the UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Farmers at Singhu border allege bid to infiltrate, spark violence
Five held in Kerala for killing leopard and eating its meat
- Shocked forest officials said killing of wild animals such as leopard does occur but this was the first time that they heard that its meat was consumed by humans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day parade full dress rehearsal today: Check traffic advisory here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Local Body elections: Andhra govt, state poll panel at loggerheads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 killed in illegal Meghalaya coal mine, case filed against employer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Congress president’s term could end in 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian intel spots Chinese spies along LAC, cautions army to stay alert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress wants JPC to probe Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp chat transcripts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox