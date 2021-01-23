LIVE: Farmers at Singhu border allege bid to infiltrate, spark violence

The 11th round of talks between government and farm union leaders ended in deadlock on Friday as the government rejected the demand for repeal of the three contentious laws. These laws are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. No new date for next round of talks has been announced although the government said that the next round of talks will only take place if farm union representatives accept the previous proposal of the government of stalling the implementation of farm laws for 18 months. The farmers have also reiterated their plan to carry out a Tractor Rally on Republic Day in Delhi. The rally in the national capital will run at the same time as Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The Delhi police on Friday proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26. The farmer groups confirmed they had received a proposal from the police but said they would respond only after holding a meeting on Saturday.

