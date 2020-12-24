Farmers’ protest LIVE updates | ‘Any issue could be resolved through talks,’ says VP Naidu to agitating farmers

india

The farmers protest entered day 29 on Thursday as a stalemate between the government and the farmers continued. On Wednesday, a meeting was held with nearly 100 farm leaders, during which they decided to continue their protests until the government repeals the contentious farm laws that aim to liberalise the agricultural economy. They also decided to not resume the negotiations until the Centre draws up a new agenda.

Meanwhile, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said farm unions should come for talks and that thousands of farmers sleeping out in the bitter cold was a “matter of deep concern” for the government.

The farm unions also sent a letter to the agriculture ministry in which they asked the government to come up with “something concrete in writing” instead of “just repeating proposals and amendments.” “you should offer something concrete in writing so that we can make that the basis of our agenda to resume the dialogue process,” it stated.

Experts said this pretty much squashes hopes of negotiations restarting anytime soon.

The standoff between the Union government and farmers continues over the passage of new legislation to open up the country’s agricultural sector to private investment, a move the government says will enable farmers better incomes and modernise the farm sector. Farmers say the reforms will leave them at the mercy of private corporations.

Vice President urge farmers to resume dialogue

Interacting with a group of progressive farmers on the occasion of Kisan Diwas at his residence in Hyderabad, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that any issue could be resolved through talks and added that the government has already declared that they are always ready to hold a dialogue with the farmers’ organizations.