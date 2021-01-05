e-paper
Home / India News / Farmers protest Live updates: Stir enters day 41, no resolution in sight

Farmers protest Live updates: Stir enters day 41, no resolution in sight

Farmers protest LIVE updates: The eighth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders will take place on January 8.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 06:28 IST
A demonstrator helps another tie a turban during the ongoing sit-in protest against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, India, on Monday, January 4, 2021. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
The ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre in September entered day 41 on Tuesday and will continue for the time being as the seventh round of talks between the government and the farm union leaders failed to resolve the deadlock between the two sides. Monday’s talks saw both sides stick to their stand, with the government once again reiterating the laws won’t be repealed and insisting on a clause-by-clause discussion, while the farm unions stressed they want nothing short of a rollback. The unions also demanded a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The eighth round of talks will take place at 2 pm on January 8.

Monday’s developments came despite there being hopes in some quarters of a resolution as, in the seventh round of talks on January 4, the two sides had arrived at a consensus on two out of four demands raised by the farmers. In the seventh round of talks, the central ministers representing the government and the farm unions leaders had also, for the very first time, taken meal together. Also on Monday, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), whose Jio Infocomm mobile towers have been allegedly targeted by a section of farmers in Punjab, moved Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking “immediate government intervention” to stop the vandalism of its properties.It also accused “vested interests” and “business rivals” of instigating the farmers and further clarified it had never done “contract” or “corporate” farming and has no plans to enter the business.

Follow all live updates from day 41 of the anti-farm law protests here:

7th round of talks fail to resolve impasse, next round on January 8

The seventh round of talks between the government and farm union leaders on Monday failed to resolve the deadlock. The eighth round will take place at 2pm on January 8.

